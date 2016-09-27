Photo by Cathy Bowsher What a great place to watch the changing season.

By CATHY BOWSHER

Express Staff

Immerse yourself in the vibrant colors of fall with an easy hike up Bald Mountain this season,

“I’m chasing the leaves east,” said 67-year-old adventurer, Julie Toomey. Toomey chose Bald Mountain to start her chase, “A friend of mine kept urging me to hike here and that it was perfect for seeing the changing of the leaves. I guess I’ll try it,” Toomey said.

Bald Mountain or Rondaxe Mountain is located between Old Forge and Inlet. Travel east from Old Forge on Route 28 and hang a left at Rondaxe Road. Park at the lot to the left, sign in at the booth for safety, and enjoy a nice 1 mile hike to the top. This hike is recommended for anyone able-bodied and with a nice set of knees, as it is a little steep in the beginning. It is also highly advised to take breaks when needed.

The trail head opens to a hardwood forest with series of root systems intertwined on the forest floor, “I saw the leaves beginning to change coming up this way, but, already, I am so fascinated by the roots,” Toomey said.

Hikers will find a slight elevation and a gentle upward slope leading them to the ridge of the rock that continues forward to the summit.

“By way of the Adirondacks, we wanted to come here to show our son what mountains were like and what hiking was, we live in Florida and we don’t have this there,” said the Hawkins family.

Hikers are rewarded with a spectacular view at the top and may go even further up to the Rondaxe Fire Tower. The tower is not big but offers a 360 degree view of the surrounding landscape,

“We’ve never hiked here before. This view is wow,” said couple Mark Lawrenz and Erin Utetz of Rochester. There is no other way to get down from the mountain, but the same way as up, as there is no looped trail. Bald Mountain is a fun fall hike suitable for any abled age group. It’s a great place to catch the leaves turning. According to ILOVENY.com, so far, the leaves are at 10 percent this week.