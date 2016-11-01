The Town of Webb UFSD Senior Band, Junior Band, and Stage Band will perform their fall concert in the school’s gymnasium at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3.

The concert is titled “Famous Composers of Yesterday,” and will feature music from some of western music’s most well known writers. The concert bands will perform music by composers such as Mozart, Vivaldi, Strauss, Saint-Saens, Dvorak, and Sousa.

The Stage Band will keep things lively with a Duke Ellington hit, Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train” and an iconic John Lennon tune.

There will be a bake sale in the gymnasium lobby to benefit the Junior Band’s Spring 2017 trip to Washington DC.

This concert is free and open to the public.