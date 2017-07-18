Photo submitted

The TOW UFSD band plays at the Lincoln Memorial.

The Town of Webb School Junior Band traveled to Washington DC on May 11-14. Thirty eight 6-9th graders attended this trip, under the supervision of their band director Emily Herrmann.

On Thursday, May 11, students departed Town of Webb and traveled first to Gettysburg, Pa. where they visited the National Park, visitor center, museum, and the National Cemetery. They also performed an evening concert in the Gettysburg Outlet Mall. Friday morning was spent at the Marine Barracks learning all about the “President’s Own” Marine Band and listening to members of their chamber ensembles rehearse. Students had the opportunity to ask questions and hear from these top band musicians. The Town of Webb Junior Band then had a performance of their own at the Lincoln Memorial. It was an incredible experience for all involved to perform at such a historic and meaningful location. Selections performed by the Town of Webb band included “America the Beautiful” and “Yankee Doodle Salute,” among many others. Students got to visit many of the Smithsonian Museums, including the Air and Space Museum, Natural History Museum, and the Museum of American History. They went to the National Zoo, and also spent time seeing the many monuments and memorials in DC, including: Washington Monument, Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, Iwo Jima Marine Memorial, World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial, and the Vietnam War Memorial. On their final day in DC, students went to the Arlington National Cemetery and watched the Changing of the Guard. Fundraising for this trip began in September of 2015.

Students that attended were: Rachelle Manzi, Annaliese Eddy, Mia DiOrio, Macie Eisenhart, Alana Haehl, Cole Entwistle, Alison Russell, Logan Hodge, Chelsea Clark, Jennifer Rundell, Hannah Basile, Laura Bogardus, Alexandria Aliasso, Renee Smith, Kerissa Dunn, Dawson Dunn, Jameson Pratt, Katie Kelly, Reagan Ehrensbeck, Ryan Madtes, Griffin Masters, Cameron Gribneau, Cole Tormey, Caden Basile, Dominic Aliasso, Sarah Beck, Amanda Huber, Malackai Cameron, Megan Defilipps, Madison Palmer, Jack Rivet, Jacob Bolton, Natalie Brownsell, Emily Rudolph, Nolan Fenton, Julie Brosemer, Wyatt Beckingham, and Dylan LaPorte.