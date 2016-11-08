By CATHY BOWSHER

Express Staff

Young talent came together at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Town of Webb Gym and filled the gym with music.

Under the direction of the TOW USFD music teacher Emily Herrmann, the stage was set as the Town of Webb Union Free School District’s Senior, Junior, and Stage Band presented the “Famous Composers of Yesterday,” a themed concert with offerings from the Junior Band’s rendition of “Radetzky March” by Johann Strauss to the Stage Band’s performance of “Crazy Train” from the affectionately nicknamed Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne.

“Which is pretty cool,” Herrmann said.

The Senior Band closed out the night with a patriotic song, John Philip Sousa’s, the “Stars and Stripes Forever.”

Before and after the concert, baked goods were on sale to help support the Junior Band’s 2017 spring trip to Washington, DC.

The program was made possible by the school’s Superintendent Rex Germer, Principal John Swick, Vocal Music Teacher Mr. Josef Kovalovsky, the Physical Education Department, and the custodial staff.