In anticipation of “Giving Back: Honoring Mirnie” a community-organized event to honor Miriam “Mirnie” Davis Kashiwa, planned for Sunday, Sept. 18, stories about Mirnie are being collected and retold.

This story is from President of the Central Adirondack Association Nick Bankert:

I met Mirnie Kashiwa over 20 years ago when she asked me to cater an anniversary party for her and Hank, Sr. She needed a barbecue for over 300 guests at McCauley Mt. It was an honor for me to do this and it was a huge success. The main reason was because Hank, Jr. brought fresh salmon from Alaska and smoked it. We put it at the front of the Buffet and everyone thought I cooked it. After that party I received many catering requests, Mirnie had jump started my catering career.

Sometime later, I had the honor to present Mirnie The CAA’s Lifetime Achievement Award. During the event I found out why Kinderwood was started. It seems that when Hank, Jr. brought home his kindergarten report card, Mirnie realized that this town needed a preschool program. I also realized that if you give Mirnie a microphone you may not get it back.

When the new Art Center (View) was finished, Mirnie gave me a tour. The first thing she did was enter the elevator. She remarked that this was her office. I hope that Mirnie realizes that the whole Adirondacks is her office, and it is much better because of her.

We start out in life with few friends and spend the rest of our life trying to increase that number. Mirnie has touched many people and has more friends than most of us could imagine. I consider it an honor to know her and hopefully she considers me to be one of her friends. Nicky Bankert (She is the only one besides my late Mom who calls me Nicky.)

If you have a story to share please send it to aboutmirniekashiwa@gmail.com.

“Giving Back: Honoring Mirnie” will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Sept. 18, at the Old Tom Morris Pub and Grill at the Thendara Golf Club.

Tickets, available at Gallery 3040, are $50 per person, and all guests will be asked to bring a silent auction item with them to donate (funny, handmade, heartfelt, or white-elephant in nature…anything goes). All proceeds raised from ticket sales and silent auction will be will be collected with the ultimate goal of providing the funds to complete the Woodland Walkway at View, a project dedicated to Hank Kashiwa, Mirnie’s late husband.