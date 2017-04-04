The Inlet Barnstormers Snowmobile Club recently held elections for its board of directors for 2017-2018. They are, in front, Club Administrator Cindy Beckley, Corresponding Secretary Sandy Nihill, and President Ron Nihill. In the middle row are Treasurer Don Bartel, Recording Secretary Kathy Simpson, and Trustee Howie Dailey.

In the back row are Trustees Ernie Gilbert, Paul Chambers and Bill Gasperino, Vice-President Bob Gates and Trustee Bob Gordon.