The Inlet Barnstormers Snowmobile Club will hold a membership meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Inlet Information Center. The election of officers will be held. Food will be served following the meeting. Come and vote for your new Board of Directors for next season.

Also a reminder: The picnic will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. It will be he held outside at the Hiltebrant Center on North Street in Old Forge. Hot dogs, hamburgers and beverages will be provided. Stop by on your way to the snowmobile trails or come by car.