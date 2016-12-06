The Inlet Barnstormers Snowmobile Club will hold its annual Christmas Party and monthly meeting at The Ole Barn Restaurant in Inlet on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

A short business meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m., cocktail hour at 6 p.m. and dinner is at 7.

Your paid reservations should have already been made by December 5. If you have any questions, call Barb Winslow at (315) 369-2241.

Don’t forget to bring your wrapped unisex gift valued at $15 for the gift exchange.