The Inlet Barnstormers Snowmobile Club will hold its annual Christmas Party and monthly meeting at The Ole Barn Restaurant in Inlet on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
A short business meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m., cocktail hour at 6 p.m. and dinner is at 7.
Your paid reservations should have already been made by December 5. If you have any questions, call Barb Winslow at (315) 369-2241.
Don’t forget to bring your wrapped unisex gift valued at $15 for the gift exchange.
Barnstormers Christmas Party set for Dec. 13
The Inlet Barnstormers Snowmobile Club will hold its annual Christmas Party and monthly meeting at The Ole Barn Restaurant in Inlet on Tuesday, Dec. 13.