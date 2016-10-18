The Inlet Barnstormers Snowmobile Club will hold its first membership meeting of the upcoming winter season at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Inlet Information Center in Inlet.

Come and see what events are scheduled for this season. Hopefully, Mother Nature will supply much snow this year to ride the many miles of scenic trails.

Enjoy the camaraderie of your local fellow snowmobilers and get out and do your snow dances.

Following the meeting food will be served. New members are always welcome. Call Ron Nihill at (315) 357-5233 if you have any questions.