Grants Administrator Sunshine Jenkins from the Thousand Islands Region inspecting the new purchase for reimbursement. In the middle is Trails Coordinator Ernie Gilbert and on the right is Inlet Barnstormers Club President Ron Nihill.

The Inlet Barnstormers Snowmobile Club, assisted by Executive Director of Central Adirondack Partnership for the 21st Century Nick Rose, have applied for reimbursement grant money from the New York State Office of Parks Recreation and Historical Preservation for a new John Deere Gator to groom the local snowmobile trails. This equipment was purchased through the Federal Recreational Trails Program.

The CAP-21 community grant writing program receives sustaining support through the Towns of Inlet and Webb as well as the Central Adirondack Association and Herkimer County. Snowmobile clubs throughout New York State volunteer their time and effort to coordinate trail maintenance with local communities, who would be hard pressed without the assistance of these non-profit organizations.