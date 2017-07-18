Photo submitted

Barnstormers President Ron Nihil, Trails Coordinator Ernie Gilbert and Treasurer Don Bartel with the new trail drag.

The Inlet Barnstormers Snowmobile Club has taken delivery of a new 2017 Mogul Master trail drag, valued at over $10,600. Combined with their recent John Deere utility vehicle, this equipment will greatly improve the Barnstormers’ ability to groom and maintain local trails. The Barnstormers were the recipient of a Recreational Trails Program grant which is administered through the NYS Office of Parks, Recreation & Historical Preservation. The source funding for the Recreational Trails Program is the US Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration. Local snowmobile clubs across the state partner with DEC and local municipalities like Inlet and Webb to maintain the State’s snowmobile trail system, giving New York one of the premier trail systems in the nation.

The Inlet Barnstormers were assisted in this grant process through the community grant writing program of CAP-21, which is supported by Herkimer County, the Towns of Inlet and Webb, and the Central Adirondack Association (CAA). For more information on the Recreational Trails Program please contact CAP-21 at 369-3353 or at [email protected]