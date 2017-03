Photo submitted: Inlet Barnstormer’s Vice-President Bob Gates presents Barb Winslow, who accepted on behalf of John Frey, a donation to the Town of Inlet.

The Inlet Barnstormers Snowmobile Club presented the following donations at their annual membership dinner on March 14 at the Ole Barn Restaurant: the Old Forge Library, Inlet Volunteer Emergency Services, the Town of Inlet, the Pink Ribbon Riders and Inlet’s Frozen Fire and Ice.