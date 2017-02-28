The Inlet Barnstormers Snowmobile Club hold its annual membership meeting and dinner on March 14.

It will be held at the Ole Barn Restaurant in Inlet. A short meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. with appetizers at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m.

The dinner choices are prime rib, chicken parmesan, or salmon. The cost is $32 all inclusive.

Call Barbara Winslow at (315) 369-2241 by March 7, with your dinner choices. Everyone is welcome.