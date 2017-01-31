To all the donors of door prizes that supported the Barnstormers 18th annual Poker Run on Jan. 21, the Poker Committee expresses its thanks.

Thank you to: Big Moose Inn, Big Moose Train Station, Billy’s Italian American Restaurant, Daiker’s, Drake’s Inn, Fulton Chain Craft Brewery, Front Door Diner, Back Door Bar, Keyes Pancake House, Norridgewock III, Matt’s Draft House, North Street Snowmobile Parts, The Ole Barn, Raquette Lake Tap Room, Raquette Lake Navigation, Red Dog Tavern, Slickers, Stillwater Hotel, Tamarack Cafe, The Lean-To at Great Pines, The Tavern, Tony Harper’s Too, TOW Bar Inn, Van Auken’s Inne, Walt’s Diner, Woods Inn, Adirondack Bank, Diorio’s Supermarket, Big Moose Yamaha, Don’s Polaris, the Central Adirondack Association, Frankie’s, Community Bank, Kinney’s Drug Store, EZ Mart, Montezuma Winery, Marina Motel, Mountain Greenery, NAPA, North South Connection, Old Forge Camping Resort, Old Forge Liquor, Old Forge Hardware, Old Forge Sports Tours, Randy’s Chicken, Petals & Pedals, Schueler’s Sled Shed, Steak House, Smith Marine, Strand Theatre, Souvenir Village and Wilderness Interiors.