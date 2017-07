Barb Green is coming to the Raquette Lake School to do a class where participants will make a laundry basket.

The class will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 24. Bring a lunch and drink. Class size is limited so call now to reserve your spot. The basket is 11x24x12 and will have a color accent.

Call Liz Forsell to sign up at (315) 354-4001.