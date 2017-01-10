Photo submitted

There will be an opening reception at the Old Forge Library on Jan. 13 for Baskets and Birdhouses.

Baskets and Birdhouses, an art exhibit by mother and daughter artisans Barbara and Bernie Green, is currently on display in the Judith Lowenstein Cohen Memorial Wing of the Old Forge Library through Feb. 18.

The public is invited to attend the opening reception from 5-7 p.m. on Friday Jan. 13. The reception provides a great opportunity to meet and talk with the artists, view their work and visit with other community members. Light refreshments will be served and acoustic music will be provided by guitarist Dan Vellone.

Daughter Barbara and mom Bernie are longtime Old Forge locals who are active in the community.

Barbara started weaving baskets in 2007 after participating in a workshop to make an Adirondack Pack Basket. She now leads workshops of her own. “I am proud of my craft. Weaving gives me the ability to be creative, while creating something functional,” she said.

She finds the craft challenging but also relaxing. You can find out more about Barbara and her business, Adirondack Green House Basketry, on-line at adirondackbasketry.com

According to Bernie, her birdhouse pursuits, aptly named Kindle Wood Crafts, are, “A hobby that started out of sheer boredom and piles of kindling wood scraps that were given to me for my always ‘hungry’ wood stove. As I sorted through the scraps, I decided that some were too nice to burn and my creative mind saw potential for log cabin birdhouses. After a few trials, I finally got the hang of it and kept going,” said Bernie. She hopes you will enjoy her little homes as much as she did creating them.