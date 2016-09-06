Photo submitted

More than 40 regional exhibitors will spread out over the Adirondack Museum’s sprawling campus for the 29th annual Rustic Furniture Fair on Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11. At this signature festival event, as the leaves on the mountains are beginning to turn, rustic makers, artisans and artists will offer furniture, home décor, lighting, and paintings. Made of natural materials such as lumber, twigs and antlers, many pieces are one-of-a-kind, custom-made or heirloom-quality.“Rustic furniture-making is a traditionally Adirondack art form, handed down from generation to generation,” explained Executive Director David M. Kahn. “Each fall, the Adirondack Museum celebrates this rich history and its fresh interpretations by contemporary craftspeople.”Larry and Joan Post of L. Post Rustics in Au Sable Forks, winner of the 2015 Maker’s Choice Award, will return, as will Jonathan Swartwout of Fisher of the Berry in Johnstown, winner of the 2015 People’s Choice Award. Among the other exhibitors are Barney and Susan Bellinger of Sampson Bog Studio in Mayfield, Barry Gregson of Barry Gregson Originals in Schroon Lake, and Paul Lakata of Rustic Artworks in Johnstown. The full list of exhibitors is available online.The fair will also feature demonstrations by artisans at work, live musical performances, and a chance to explore all the museum exhibitions – including Bull Cottage, home to some of the museum’s renowned collection of rustic furniture and furnishings.The museum’s Lake View Café will be open, offering sandwiches, wraps, salads, soups, desserts and beverages.Entree to the Rustic Furniture Fair is included in the price of admission. Daily admission is $18 for adults, $16 for seniors 62 and over, $12 for teens 13-17 and students with a valid student ID, $6 for youths 6-12, and free for children five and under, active military personnel and members. All paid admissions are good for a second visit within seven days.The Adirondack Museum is located at 9097 State Route 30 in Blue Mountain Lake, New York. For more information, visit the museum’s website at www.adirondackmuseum.org or call (518) 352-7311.