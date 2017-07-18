Photo submitted

Kiwanis Student Committee Co-Chair Carmen Mastroianni; TOW School Principal John Swick; TOW School Counselor Kandis Griffin; TOW School Health/Family Consumer Science Teacher and Key Club Advisor Diane Amos; Kiwanis Student of the Year Lauren Beckingham; PBA Student of the Year Brandon Palmer; PBA President Patrolman Kevin Birtle and Kiwanis Student Committee Co-Chair Ray Schoeberlein.

At a Kiwanis Recognition Event held June 4 at The Toboggan Inn in Eagle Bay, the Kiwanis Club of the Central Adirondacks and the Town of Webb Police Benevolent Association (PBA) recognized October 2016 Student of the Month Lauren Beckingham and January 2017 Student of the Month Brandon Palmer, both of Old Forge, as the Town of Webb School Students of the Year for 2016/17.

Lauren is the daughter of Wayne and Danielle Beckingham of Old Forge, and Brandon is the son of Michael Palmer of Queensbury, and Denise Palmer of Old Forge. Lauren and Brandon are senior students at Town of Webb Union Free School in Old Forge.

Committee Co-Chairs Ray Schoeberlein and Carmen Mastroianni presented a certificate and a check for $500 to Lauren and President of the Police Benevolent Association Officer Kevin Birtle presented a certificate and a check for $500 to Brandon. The students made brief presentations extending their thanks and discussed their future plans.

Ray and Kevin extended their sincere appreciation to John Swick, K-12 principal; Kandis Griffin, school counselor; Diane Amos, Health/Family Consumer Science teacher and Key Club advisor and the entire Town of Webb School Administration for all their effort and cooperation in this excellent student recognition program. Officer Birtle said that his organization was pleased to support these two students. Ray thanked Kevin and the PBA for all that they do for the children of our community.

The Kiwanis Club of the Central Adirondacks, with the cooperation of the Town of Webb Union Free School, initiated the Student of the Month/Year recognition program, for the school year 2007 – 2008, for senior students at the school. This is the sixth year that the PBA has partnered with Kiwanis in this excellent recognition program.

The selection criteria for the Kiwanis Student of the Month/Year are community service, academics, athletic involvement, student need and extra curricular activities.

Each month from September to April the school administrators have selected a Student of the Month. Each of those students received an award certificate and $50, and with their parents were invited to a Kiwanis Recognition event meeting to make a brief presentation. A committee of Town of Webb School Administrators and Kiwanis members met to choose the Student of the Year.

Students of the month for the 2016–17 school year were October, Lauren Beckingham; November, Ashley Eisenhart; December, Alexandra DiOrio; January, Brandon Palmer; February, Timothy (TJ) Hulser; March, Sydney Payne; and April, Eric Lenci.

If you are interested in joining Central Adirondack Kiwanis and participating in all of the child-centered service programs, you may contact membership co-chairs Doc Foley at (315) 794-9460 or Bob Teesdale at (315) 369-5425.

To make a financial contribution to the Kiwanis Kids projects, your donation may be sent to Kiwanis Club Foundation of the Central Adirondacks at PO Box 1044, Old Forge, NY 13420.