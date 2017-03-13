by Stan Ernst

Amid an atmosphere of toxic partisanship, I wondered if there were Presidents during my voting career that I’d buy a beer if given the opportunity. You’ll recall that before 1970 Americans were drafted at age 18 but couldn’t vote until age 21. I turned 21 13 days after the 1966 election. Therefore the first President I voted for was Richard Nixon in 1970 who happened to be my Commander-in-Chief. My vote was cast via absentee ballot while aboard the USS Shangri-La in the Mediterranean Sea. Tricky Dick taught me that if somebody looks and acts like a crook, they’re a crook. No brewski for Tricky Dick.

I voted for Gerald Ford in 1974 because he was an honorable man who reunited our Country after the Nixon debacle. Like most Americans I was war weary and wanted to get back to a civilian life of Saturday night pizza and beer. Alas, Jimmy Carter won and I was damned if I was gonna drink Billy Beer. Jimmy was a lousy President but a super citizen after leaving office. Jimmy’s too pious and respectable for the likes of me but I’d buy him a beer in absentia.

In 1980 and 1984 I voted for Ronald Reagan because he was a smooth operator. He promised a chicken in my pot and gold in my pocket; instead, the rich got richer. His definitive movie was “Bedtime for Bonzo” where he tried to teach human morals to a chimp; didn’t work on Bonzo or Ollie North. Ronnie sipped California wine and rode filthy, stinking horses so we had zilch in common. Besides, Nancy would’ve tagged along counting Ronnie’s beers. No beer for Ronnie.

Next came George H.W. Bush in 1988. H.W. was a WWII Naval Aviator and gentleman. I voted for Big Dog even though he couldn’t navigate a supermarket checkout line without a compass. It wasn’t prudent so he wouldn’t do it. The Bushes lived the aristocratic life hunting quail in Texas and fly-fishing for striped bass off Kennebunkport. His grandkids attended Camp Eagle Cove in Inlet for a couple of summers. I give H.W. high marks for having the insight to stop before reaching Bagdad in the Gulf War and avoiding prolonged occupation of Arab lands. I’d buy H. W. a beer and reminisce about ditching his Grumman TBF-1 Avenger near Chichi Jima in 1944 after blowing-up a Japanese radio tower with a torpedo. H.W., the youngest WWII Naval Aviator, was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross.

1992 found us in an economic recession and Saddam Hussein was gassing Kurds. Since the USA doesn’t assassinate foreign leaders, I deserted G.W. and voted for Slick Willy Clinton; twice, 1992 and 1996. Willy was our first Baby Boomer President. Rhodes Scholar Clinton beat House Speaker Newt Gingrich like a rented mule resulting in unparalleled budget surpluses from 1998 to 2000. Despite several sordid dalliances, Slick Willy left office with the highest approval rating since FDR and Ronnie, an astounding 86 percent. Big Pine Island (Seventh Lake) resident, Dr. Craig Smith, quadruple bypassed Clinton back in 2004; too many double cheeseburgers with large fries. Slick Willy was a party guy. I’d gladly buy him a beer, but he quit drinking after the installation of two stents in 2010. The poor devil’s now a vegan. Ouch!

In the 2000 Presidential election I figured we should let the good times roll so I voted for Al Gore. Why mess with success. But Democrats were flying fat, dumb and happy; sound familiar? No wars, housing and the economy were great so America never saw little George Bush coming until 537 Florida hanging chads abruptly ended the good times. The rest is history; 9/11 and boots on the ground in Iraq and Afghanistan where we sit bogged down to this day.

In 2004 I did something stupid. I wouldn’t vote for little Georgie because of his Pig Latin grammar and Dick Cheney. Cheney was the Steve Bannon of his day; a devious chicken hawk Svengali. Cheney shotgunned his friend’s face mistaking it for a Bobwhite quail; what a Dick! I also couldn’t bring myself to vote for ultraliberal John Kerry and his dirtbag sidekick John Edwards. What a philandering slime ball Edwards turned out to be. So, I wrote-in John McCain in protest. Write-in votes are useless; little Georgie easily won a second term which doomed me to Black Friday.

Even though Georgie proved to be a ham-fisted President, I’d buy him a beer for a couple of reasons. The guy loves sports, hunting and fishing and he has a self-effacing sense of humor. I believe that Georgie would buy a couple of rounds and generously feed The Tap Room’s Internet Juke Box; I’d request the Dixie Chicks. I’ll hang with Georgie if he pays back the $30G’s I lost on Black Friday.

In 2008 and 2012 I voted for Barrack Obama because of silly Sarah Palin and catatonic Mitt Romney. No way I buy Palin or Romney a beer. I’d gladly buy McCain a beer since he was a Navy A-4 Skyhawk carrier pilot and Hanoi Hilton survivor; suck on that, “bone spur” Trump. During the Obama years I slept like a baby because irrespective of his policies, he projected the intelligence, dignity and managerial skills I expect in my President. I didn’t realize how essential simply acting Presidential would become. I’d buy Obama a beer; he’s a cool guy who likes pho. I’ll buy Barrack a 33 Export, Georgie a Lone Star and I’ll have a Rogue Dead Guy Ale.

Then came 2016; the election that will live in infamy. I voted for Hillary because Donald Trump’s so Nixonian. The Constitution, CNN and SNL have Trump wound so tight he sees Muslims in his bathroom, Russians in his armoire and Obama under his bed. Even his zany Fox & Friends playmates can’t console him. He may soon be resting comfortably at the funny farm where life’s tremendous all the time and those nice young men in clean white coats serve his Valium with Bling h2o. Hopefully he rates a roommate and takes Bannon with him. I’ll buy them both a warm Bud Light when hell freezes over.

(And Nero tweeted while Rome burned.)