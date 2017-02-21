By M. LISA MONROE

Express Editor

The Webb town board had approved a project to improve the trail maintenance garage, but when bids on the project were opened the lowest bid was $33,780 higher than what the board budgeted for the project.

Town of Webb Supervisor Robert Moore explained that the project’s budget was $108,000. When figuring on the final budget number this year, 8 percent was added for inflation. Since there was such a big difference between the budgeted amount and the bids, after some discussion, the board decided to meet with Trails Maintenance Foreman Tim Pylman to see if more of the work can be completed in house. This would allow the board to lessen the scope of the project and just bid out things that the trail maintenance crew might not be comfortable doing, such as electrical work.

Some board members will meet with Pylman this week.

In other board news:

• Jon Bailey has been named to the Town of Webb Board of Assessment Review. He has served on the BAR board for many years and the town board expressed its appreciation for his years of service. This current term will expire on Sept. 30, 2021.

• Mitch Amidon asked the board to consider allowing him an easement across some town-owned property in Eagle Bay.

He and his wife, Bonnie, have remodeled a building in Eagle Bay for their business, the Bay Cafe.

The easement is needed so that the Amidons can lay a pipe to what will be their leach field.

The board passed a resolution to allow the easement, but the measure is subject to permissive referendum.

• The legal proceedings to remove the foundation at Sonne Road is progressing. Papers have been served to the owners of the property.

The next audit of claims for the board will be at 5:30 p.m. on March 6, and March 20.

The next regular board meeting is at 7 p.m. on March 14.