Beginning Sunday, Sept. 11, the Big Moose Community Chapel will offer one worship service at 10 a.m. each Sunday through Sept. 25. The Rev. Dr. Bill Hydon will lead the service on Sept. 11. Rev. Vernon Lee will lead the service on Sept. 18 and Rev. Dr. Richard McCaughey will return for the Fall Foliage service on Sept. 25.

A Christmas Candlelight Service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 4 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

