The annual Big Moose Community Chapel Balsam Bee will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Saturday, July 29, at the chapel, which is located five miles west of Eagle Bay on Big Moose Road.

All are welcome to join in this long-standing, local Adirondack tradition of making balsam pillows, which will be sold at the chapel’s annual bazaar on Aug. 5. Balsam pillows were first made at the chapel in the 1930s by a women’s group called “The Willing Workers,” and today the bee welcomes every person, of all ages.

Pillow motifs include the chapel, moose, loons, hummingbird, pack basket, and a new design for 2017 of an Adirondack chair by Big Moose and Jamesville, artist Karen Schunck.

Jobs include grinding the fresh-cut balsam, and stuffing and sewing the pillows. No experience is necessary, refreshments are served, and all are invited for a family-friendly evening. There will be a one-per-customer, early-bird sale of pillows for this year’s “willing workers” at the Bee.