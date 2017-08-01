Photo submitted

Doug and Bonnie Bennett have organized this event for all the years it has taken place. Here Doug, Bonnie and their son Scott and his wife Robbie at the dinner in 2014.

Are you looking for a different and unique dinner experience while in the Adirondacks? Then please plan to attend the Adirondack Guides’ Dinner at the Big Moose Community Chapel, Saturday, Aug. 12. Dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. This Adirondack Guides’ Dinner is not an annual event. You may need to wait a while before it takes place again.

Big Moose Community Chapel is known for continuing many traditions. The Balsam Bee and the Chapel Bazaar are just two of the traditions that continue on an annual basis. After a long hiatus, the Guides’ Dinner (or Guides’ Supper as it was called back in the 1940s and 1950s) was brought back in 2006. It continues every 2-3 years with this year’s dinner being the fifth one. It will once again be held on the chapel lawn down by the lake. The Guides’ Supper was known as the social event of the summer. The menu, similar to what was traditionally served, will consist of: New York strip steak (outdoor wood grilled), corn on the cob, pan fried potatoes, rolls, coffee/beverages and for dessert, pancakes (or should we say flapjacks) served with real maple syrup and French vanilla ice cream.

The name of the supper first came about because local guides (rugged individuals who lived in the wilderness and spent time hunting, trapping and guiding sportsmen in the mountains) cooked while the women and young people from the Big Moose community served the delicious food. Food for this year’s supper will be prepared and cooked by past and present Big Moose chefs. A few of the chefs are descendants of guides from the early years.

Advance purchase of tickets is recommended. Tickets are available from 10:30–11 a.m. between the Sunday chapel services. For more information and/or to make arrangements to purchase tickets, call (315) 357-3098. The cost is $30 for adults and $15 for children under 10. Take-outs will be available for anyone who is unable to spend the evening at the chapel or is unable to navigate down the stone steps to the tent. Walk-ins the day of the dinner will be accepted but contingent upon the supply of food and seating capacity. The Guides’ Dinner will take place rain or shine under the big tent. Everyone is welcome. Mark your calendar and purchase your tickets now.

The Big Moose Community Chapel, which is a national historic site, is located five miles from Eagle Bay on the Big Moose Road. Plenty of parking is available across the street in the chapel parking lot and at the chapel dock for people arriving by boat. Proceeds raised at the Guides’ Dinner will benefit the local food pantries.