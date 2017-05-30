Photo submitted

Bikes and Brews will be on tap from Old Forge to Inlet this weekend.

This weekend, Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3, bikers are invited to come and enjoy the North Country. There will be specials on lodging from Old Forge to Inlet and most establishments will feature live music with an assortment of different types of bands and music.

Van Auken’s Inne is offering a shuttle service to help visitors get around. Up in Raquette Lake from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., on June 3 there will be a special lunch cruise with Raquette Lake Navigation. Registration is required, call (315) 354-5532.

Also on June 3, at the Big Moose Inn, there will be a meet the brewer event. The brewer from F.X. Matt Brewing Company/Saranac will give a presentation and answer questions from 1-4 p.m. There will also be a free tasting of newest summer brews

Come enjoy the scenery and the fun at Bikes and Brews, June 2-3.