Keeping up with monthly bills and balancing accounts can become overwhelming. The Bill Payer Program allows seniors age 60+ and who are at-risk to regain control of their finances and maintain their independence. Volunteers provide assistance to individuals with monthly bill-paying and record keeping. They can:

–Establish a budget

–Opening, organizing, and mailing financial correspondence

–Pay monthly bills

–Balance accounts

–Assist client with check writing

The Bill Payer Program is currently seeking clients and volunteers in Herkimer County. Volunteers meet with their clients approximately once a month to ensure that their finances are in order. All volunteers receive training and support from the Bill Payer Program. If you would like be a volunteer of a well organized and structured program, please call Mary Ann Schloop at (315) 798-8710 or Office For the Aging at (315)867-1124.