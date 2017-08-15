Bill Staines will perform during Inlet’s Sunsets by the Lake Summer Concert Series from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, at Arrowhead Lakefront. Bring a chair or a blanket and enjoy a spectacular sunset. The rain location is Fern Park Pavilion.

Consistently touring for over 45 years, he has crafted a strong multi-generational following that includes such luminaries as Nanci Griffith and the Billboard-charting super group Celtic Thunder, who have both covered his songs.

Inlet’s concert series is brought to you by the Town of Inlet, the Inlet Area Business Association, Adirondack Reader, French Louie ADK Sports and Eugene Melnyczuk. This project is made possible, in part, with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and administered by the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts.