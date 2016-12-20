Photo submitted

Evin Sweeney and Arielle Blanchard.

Jim and Mary Blanchard of Raquette Lake, announce the engagement of their daughter, Arielle Blanchard, to Evin Sweeney, son of Paraic and Hilary Sweeney of North Salem.

Arielle is a graduate of Canisius College in Buffalo, and is employed by On Ideas in Jacksonville, Fla. as a senior account executive.

Evin graduated from Dowling College in Long Island and is an operations manager at Jacksonville International Airport.

The couple is planning a wedding for the fall of 2017.