By AMANDA DESHAW
For the Express
The Saint Patrick’s Day Parade never disappoints. The weather was sunny and with warmer temps spectators turned out for the day’s main event. It’s the most attended parade that the town hosts with synchronized snowplows, ridiculously themed floats, a grand marshal Irish cheer for all.
There wasn’t a lack of creativity for some of the floats at this year’s parade. The Irish, um, SITTERS like to read their Express in the O’ Poophouse.
Even the Scots are Irish on St. Paddy’s Day.
Walter Safari from the Enchanted Forest/Water Safari made an appearance at the parade followed the water park’s fleet of golf carts.
The Thendara O’Thrasher Fighting Roller Derby girls brawled with all comers.
Inlet Barnstormer’s Lepre-con Chain Gang had the parade locked down.
The women of Inlet Barnstormer’s play the blues at the Shamrock County Jail.
The parade is a roller coaster ride of fun, for some more than others.
Grand Marshal Jack Graham says a few words about the late, great, Jeff Craig.
It’s a dill pickle spear, held by a pickle, which is green, which you’re supposed to wear on St. Patrick’s Day, which all makes sense. Totally.
The snow plows have had ample opportunity to practice their routine lately, no St. Paddy’s Parade is complete without them.