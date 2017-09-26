There will be a screening of the video project “Blissville…An Investigation,” followed by a question and answer session and open discussion with Hank Linhart, film maker at 7 p.m. on Sept. 28 at the Old Forge Library. The documentary is about a remote corner of Queens.

Blissville is the former name of the tiny triangle bounded by the Newton Creek, the Long Island Expressway, and Calvary Cemetery. The video is not so much a mourning of things past, nor nostalgia, although both those elements are present. It is more about the resiliency of a community. The vitality of the town speaks to small towns everywhere. Linhart will encourage the audience to share stories from their small town as well.

Linhart is a media artist who lives in Brooklyn and formerly taught video at NYU, SVA and Pratt Institute. Previously, he co-produced Fearful Visitation, an experimental documentary about the 1904 General Slocum Disaster in NYC harbor, which, until 9/11, was New York’s largest disaster. The video premiered at the NY Historical Society and was aired on several PBS stations.

Funding for this presentation is by New York State Council on the Arts with support from Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the NYS Legislature.