“If the black flies didn’t get it all we want it,” say blood drive organizers.

There will be an American Red Cross Blood Drive, from noon to 5 p.m. on July 27 at the Raquette Lake School. This will be a give a pint, get a pint (certificate) of Stewarts Ice Cream.

The goal has been set at 21 pints and organizers hope to exceed expectations.

You must be 17, in good health and willing.

Power Red donations will be possible at this site, a power red donation is ideal for O-, O+, B- and A- donors.

Contact Liz Forsell to sign up at (315) 354-4001 or go on line to redcrossblood.org.