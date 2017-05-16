by Stan Ernst

I decided to purge my mind of negative thoughts. All manner of horrible incubuses were keeping me awake at night; most revolved around the specter of a bloviating Cheeto in a big white house. I lay awake staring at my jumbo senior adult digital clock with big numbers which was stuck on 3 a.m. I tossed and turned thinking about bad things that will befall me in my remaining earthly nanoseconds. I decided to eliminate my bedtime Screamen Eagle 18” meat-lovers pizza with anchovies. I also ceased lulling myself after lights-out with Metallica’s “All Nightmare Long.” In desperation I held a 40-Volt Lithium Cordless Dewalt leaf blower to my ear and pulled the trigger; no ill thoughts blew out my opposite ear. It hurt like bejebbers and merely added another ruinous thought to my congested psyche. I was distraught.

I decided to confront my negative karma with yoga. After much deliberation, I chose the Hatha yoga path. It’s the Hindu offshoot which emphasizes physical exercise to master the body along with mind exercises to withdraw it from external objects. Early in my training I determined that the physical exercises were too taxing so I concentrated on the mental aspects of the regimen. The Sanskrit word Hatha means force so I assumed that Hatha yoga would force some worthwhile results. Unfortunately one of the guiding principles of Hatha yoga is a healthy diet to purify my body. Hatha also stipulates that I must control my breathing when I bend over to tie my shoelaces. That’s not gonna happen because my belly blows up like an anti-G Suit which makes traditional yoga body contortions impossible.

The “proper diet” was a major stumbling block. The first sentence in the Hatha proper diet includes the word moderation. “OK, Houston, we’ve had a problem here.” (Jack Swigert, Apollo 13) Hatha expects me to treat my body like a temple and balance food intake with gaining the most benefit from the least amount of food; I initially assumed that meant thimble-size portions of rat turd flavored rice. Until now my philosophy has been to eat like there’s no tomorrow because I believe that every meal may be my last. Treating one’s body like a temple is a devotional act which expresses one’s affection for the gods to be named later. Thankfully the selfless gods left me some breathing room. They said that I can eat when I’m hungry but neither over eat nor completely fill my stomach; rather leave it a quarter empty and fill three quarters with quality food and fresh water. They also specified that the food should be unctuous and sweet and I should stop when I’m still a bit hungry thereby pleasing Shiva; Shiva being the King of Creation. About leaving one quarter of my stomach empty; I found that two Rice Krispy Treats took care of the nagging empty feeling. Beer’s not mentioned in the Hatha proper diet; obvious admission by omission.

Next, I had to cleanse my body and I don’t mean showering every morning. Shiva means my inner body. The gross part was that I had to reverse my seminal fluid flow. In other words I had to make the Hudson River flow north instead of south; pretty disgusting eh. There are six cleansing actions called shat-karmani. I didn’t make-up the shat part. I had to dhauti (cleanse teeth and body), vasti (cleanse bladder), neti (cleanse nasal passages), trataka (cleanse eyes), nauli (abdominal massage) and kapala-bhati (cleanse phlegm) as in hocking a loogie. The gods said I could use a cloth and water from the Ganges River. Yogies can buy a 55-gallon drum of polluted Ganges River water on Amazon for ten bucks US. Shipping’s free for Amazon Prime members.

Next I had to learn proper breathing. Proper breathing cleanses and balances the body; again with the cleansing. I was instructed to inhale and exhale. Sounds easy, eh? But no; I had to inhale and hold, exhale and hold, hold my breath for an hour while standing on my head, exhale until I passed out and breathe into a bag of White Pine Bakery powdered donuts. Three things happen while you breathe; recaka (exhalation), puraka (inhalation) and kumbhaka (retention). While I’m breathing, three things are moving; air, life force and my thoughts. When I pass out from oxygen depletion, stillness and dissolution emerge. By controlling my breathing I can aerate and assist blood flow to targeted regions of my body. When I visit my Primary Care Physician I cut off the blood flow to my arm while she’s checking my blood pressure and she thinks I’ve died. I love hearing her scream, Code Blue, Code Blue! We all laugh about it later.

Next comes proper posture. I have pee-poor posture so this is difficult for me. Ninety percent of my life is spent reclining in my La-Z-Boy and the other ten percent slouching on a bar stool. As a yogi I’m expected to practice yoga in a mathika (hermitage) which is away from distractions, falling rocks, fire and a damp shifting surface; no shat. Then and only then can I begin my asanas. For the ignorant, asanas are yogi positions devised by Dick Cheney for Abu Ghraib and Guantanamo Bay detainees and subsequently outlawed by Barack Obama. Cheneyless nations consider asanas to be pitiless and extraordinary punishment. I decided against partaking in the joys of asanas.

I do enjoy Hatha yoga pradipika (meditation). The object is the inner union of physical opposites; Mexican wall-Statue of Liberty, Trumpcare-healthcare, Jefferson Beauregard Sessions-Lady Justice, etc. Sounds like a bunch of shat to me, but I’m still a grasshopper. My goal is to develop magical powers, slow the aging process and spiritual liberation. I expect to achieve vayu siddhi (conquest of the air via levitation) any minute now. I believe I’m physically and spiritually stronger thanks to Hatha yoga; I can simultaneously execute two girl pushups and see my ears. Yesterday during pradipika Shiva inquired telepathically, “Do you understand that you don’t really exist?” To which I replied, “To whom are you speaking.” Theek hai Master Po.