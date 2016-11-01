By M. LISA MONROE

Express Editor

The town board of the Town of Webb adopted a preliminary town budget for 2017 on Oct. 25. The public hearing on the budget will be held at 7 p.m. on Nov. 8.

The total budget appropriations for 2017 are $7,764,138. This number includes general fund and highway fund appropriations of $6,623,538 and $1,140,600 respectively. Total estimated revenues are figured at $2,856,493 and a sum of $1,280,000 will come from the unexpended fund balance. This leaves the amount to be raised by taxes at $3,627,645.

The preliminary budget is on file and available for review during regular business hours at the office of Town Clerk Nanci Russell, in the Town of Webb Offices.