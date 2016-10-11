By CATHY BOWSHER

Express Staff

The Town of Webb School Board of Education meeting was called to order at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the school library. The meeting was called to order and commenced with and an introduction of the new Athletic Director and Health Teacher, Tanner Russell and of the new Eighth Grade Earth Science and Chemistry Teacher, Todd Megan.

During Public forum, Parent Teacher Community President Katie Langworthy introduced herself and spoke about an abrupt change in her elementary child’s music schedule, “When I received my schedule I realized that it had been cut in half compared to what it was previously, two music classes per six day school week to one class per six day school week,” said Langworthy, “We are concerned that the students will not have enough time to prepare for concerts and on top of that meet state requirements and learn the music. Was there a discussion had with teachers before the change was made?” said Langworthy.

According to the school board, the change was to meet state requirements and supplemental voice lessons would be offered to students, something that would be a unique addition to a curriculum.

Langworthy voiced concerns about the lack of communication between the school and parents about the recent cut in schedule. Langworthy had not spoken to TOW Principal John Swick prior to the meeting but had spoken with other parents who have, “Concerts are so much more than teaching them lyrics of a song, it’s about self confidence in front of many people, it seems like there is going to be an inevitable change. I welcome change, but was this change spoken about?” Langworthy elaborated on her concern about communication.

“Obviously there is a schedule reflecting the change,” said TOW Superintendent Rex Germer. “We have not given the teachers a chance to produce, or to see what music they can produce. We’ll work on communication, whatever form that may take.”

Phillip Petty, school board member addressed his own concern about the music program cut with a possible solution, “Can we take a look at how things go and revisit this? If the concerts are a disaster and everyone wants their money back, I don’t know what the expectation are for elementary school children, but to be exposed to something, that’s the biggest accomplishment.” Principal Swick assures communication will be open between the school and parents, “I’ve said to previous PTC parents I am more than happy to come to any PTC meetings to be grilled with questions. I will put that out there again.”

Langworthy emphasized the need for more involvement with the PTC, “If I can get PTC parents to come to meetings, that’s a whole another topic in general.”

PTC participation is encouraged to keep communication open between the school and parents.

Questions or concerns pertaining to the school may be address to Superendent Rex Gerer at rgermer@towschool.org or Principal John Swick at jswick@towschool.org.