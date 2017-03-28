By M. LISA MONROE

Express editor

Having had most of the bids for the town’s large projects come in over budget, the Town of Webb Board spent a part of its regular monthly meeting seeking assurance from the water tank project engineer that there would be no surprises in the upcoming project. The original amount budgeted for replacing the water tank on Maple Ridge, which stores water for the town, was $1.37 million. The lowest bid was $1.48 million. There was enough money set aside for “contingencies” that the project can still be done, but Councilwoman Kate Russell wanted assurances that there wouldn’t be any big surprises in the project. The Park Avenue roofing project had one problem after another, and she wanted to know if the engineer, Jon Putnam, had a handle on the water tower project.

“What item didn’t get included that you will come to us and need money for? Nothing personal,” Russell asked.

Putnam said that he had worked with contractors to come up with the budget amount and that the numbers were in line with what the contractors he spoke to estimated that it would cost.

Putnam said that he thought that the project would come in at the amount that was bid. He said that there were still a few unknowns in the project, like whether there was oil used on the sand under the existing water tank. If there is, the oil sands must be scraped up and disposed of properly. He said that most of the time it was just a light spray of oil on top of the sand and it wasn’t very complicated to remove, but if the sand was soaked it may cost more to get rid of it.

Putnam also explained that it is getting increasingly harder to get quotes on jobs that are in more remote areas and when the bidders try to negotiate with subcontractors the subcontractors have no interest in negotiation. There is almost no competition between the subcontractors so there’s very little reason for them to decrease their prices to get a job. This is a recent change in the market.

Town of Webb Supervisor Robert Moore asked if the project was still online to be completed this year.

“Is it still realistic that we can get this done in 2017,” asked Moore.

“Absolutely,” replied Putnam.

In other board news:

—The town will pay a penalty of $200, and Trails Maintenance Supervisor Tim Pylman will pay $200 to the state for work that was done on a snowmobile trail that doesn’t comply with regulations. The trail is too wide and a kiosk was placed without proper authorization. The kiosk can be retroactively authorized, but the trail must be made more narrow to comply.

—McCauley Mountain Manager Steve Uzdavinis was at the board meeting to answer questions about the delay on the garage project at the mountain. The garage for groomers was to be enlarged this year, but it has not been completed. Uzdavinis said that one of the people working on the project has been ill, which slowed things down, and that maintenance on the aging lift systems at McCauley takes priority. The board offered to hire some outside help to get the project completed. Uzdavinis said that right now the hold up is that they are waiting for trusses to be designed for the garage.

Councilwoman Barbara Green asked when the project will be done. Councilwoman Russell interrupted saying, “The board sets the deadlines.”

Uzdavinis explained that he does not have carpenters on his staff and that he doesn’t have extra staff to work just on the garage. There is a lot of maintenance and work that goes into keeping the mountain safe and fun. The Town of Webb Highway Department has been helping with the garage and right now the biggest hold up is waiting for the truss designs. Once Uzdavinis has them in hand he will be better able to make progress on the project.

—The town’s fiscal advisor, John Shehadi, was asked by the board to review a possible refunding of some bonds that the town owns. Shehadi is keeping an eye on the bonds and will advise when it will be the best time for the town to save money on the bonds.