The Town of Webb UFSD Board of Education held a meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 6:30 p.m. The following capsule does not represent approved minutes. Once minutes are approved you may find them at www.towschool.org.

Several parents shared their concerns regarding the current elementary music schedule and the reduction in the number of classes in the elementary per six day cycle vs. what had been scheduled previously. Parents expressed their belief that there needs to be better communication about changes that occur like with the music program and senior lounge. Members of the community were encouraged to attend meetings of the Board of Education.

The Board of Education took the following action:

• Approved the minutes of Sept. 20 Board of Education meeting.

• Approved the warrants and claims.

• Approved the Committee on Special Education recommendations.

• Approved occupancy agreement with the Neighborhood Center, Inc. to use and have access to office space for counseling services and authorizes the superintendent to execute the contract from July 1, 2016 – June 30, 2018.

• Approved the district-wide school safety plan for the 2016-2017 school year.

• Approved the appointment of additional school volunteers for the 2016-2017 school year: Leanne Helmes, Gwen Tracy-Duess and Chris Tracy-Duess.

• Approved the appointment of the winter sports coaches: girls JV volleyball, Alicia Burnett; grade four, five and six basketball, Erik Russell.

• Approved the permanent appointment of Robert Schafer as network administrator effective Oct. 5.

• Approved the appointment of substitute teacher Jaclyn Durr.

Superintendent Rex Germer included the topics:

• The superintendent said thank you to Town of Webb Supervisor Robert Moore and members of the town board for making the necessary repairs to the lights at North Street. Mike Ross took the lead in getting this work done so that the players had lights to play under.

• Tom Greco has graciously offered his time and energy as a volunteer to create and run a youth basketball program for students in grades two through six. He would like to offer sessions during the fall and winter scheduled after school. This program would be separate from the program the district has had for years which will continue to be offered on weekends for our younger students. The details are yet to be worked out pending BOE approval of this program.

• The Neighborhood Center has set an Oct. 11 date to open the satellite mental health clinic in the school. The hours are currently scheduled for 2 p.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays to accommodate students and community members. Appointments will be scheduled through the Neighborhood Center directly by calling (315) 272-2723. Parents or guardians who would like their student seen can contact the Neighborhood Center directly or contact Mr. Swick at school to have the student referred. The district says that it is fortunate that a counselor has moved into the area and will be providing this service in the satellite clinic. It is exciting to bring this service to the community as it is one of the services often previously identified as having been lacking.

• The counseling services will be fee based through insurance. If you do not have insurance the Neighborhood Center is prepared to help you so that you may receive the services you need.

• Work continues to progress on the concept of a shared position between the Town of Webb and the school. As the town enters budgeting season the district has provided the town with vehicle fuel usage data in hopes that the district will be able to share fuel facilities with the town in the near future. The district is also beginning its investigation of how best to approach a shared community website in an effort to maximize collective exposure and share all that happens within the community in a more convenient and comprehensive way.

• Although it appears in the Adirondack Weekly the superintendent has been formally interviewed they are simply using the Superintendent’s Report from the provided Board of Education Capsule. The paper has formatted our capsule in this way without any interaction or further questioning of the district.

• The district encourages communication with the school when concerns or questions arise since often inaccurate information is shared quickly through social media and even in print. The district feels that the Adirondack Express unfortunately even has inaccurate information in two of the articles in the paper that came out Tuesday regarding the school.

The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20, in the school library.