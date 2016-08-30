The Town of Webb UFSD Board of Education held a meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 6:30 p.m. The following capsule does not represent approved minutes. Once minutes are approved you may find them at www.towschool.org.

The Board reviewed the board goals from the previous school year and discussed the board goals for the 2016-2017 school year.

The Board of Education took the following action:

• Approved the minutes of July 5 Board of Education meeting.

• Approved the Warrants and Claims.

• Approved the treasurer’s report for June and July 2016.

• Approved the Committee on Special Education Recommendations.

• Approved the deputy tax collectors for 2016-2017: Leslie Beauchamp, Marissa Pavlus Barbara Bolognia, Linda Rodriguez, Kathryn Forsell, Sarah Morin, Barbara Criss.

• Approved the Confirm Tax Rolls and authorized the tax levy.

• Approved the resignation for retirement of John Weedmark, custodian, with regret and appreciation for his over 35 years of service to the district, effective Aug. 31.

• Approved the interfund transfer of funds from Unexpended Funds in the district’s general account to replenish the district’s repair reserve fund.

• Approved the resignation of Chelsea Hanford, teacher assistant, with regret and appreciation for her service to the district, effective Aug. 2.

• Approved the resignation of Travis Kiefer, girls’ varsity soccer coach, with regret and appreciation for his service to the district, effective immediately.

• Approved the provisional appointment of John DeVoldre as custodian, effective Aug. 22.

• Approved the increase in hours for Heidi Hitchcock from five hours per day to a full-time teacher aide position.

• Approved the appointment of Margaret Morelli as teaching assistant.

• Approved the revisions/additions to the 2016-2017 sports coaching roster: Kerrin Ehrensbeck as girls’ varsity soccer; Jaime Tormey and Kristin Helmer as volunteers to assist the coaches.

• Approved the appointment of Molly Babcock as part-time teacher aide.

• Approved Yvonne Lutz as substitute teacher and as substitute teacher aide; Shawna Lee as substitute nurse and Shannon Lee as a substitute nurse for the 2016-2017 school year.

• Declared as surplus: 102 textbooks and two lever voting machines.

• Approved the deletion of Board Policy 509.4 – Class Ranking.

• Approved the Professional Development Plan Statement of Certification as per the Part 100 Regulations of the New York State Commissioner of Education.

• Approved the reconstruction–door project resolution:

RESOLVED: That the Board of Education of the Town of Webb Union Free School District is hereby authorized to expend up to $100,000 for the Reconstruction Project, at the Main Building, with up to $100,000 of such cost to be expended from the Budget Appropriation, all as permitted by law. All of the above based on the approval of the State Environmental Quality Review Act and applicable regulations promulgated there under.

• Approved the SEQRA–door project resolution.

• Approved the letter of intent for purposes of retirement from Transportation Supervisor Herbert Schmid.

Principal John Swick submitted the following report:

• Five students attended summer school in Glenfield for various classes.

• Summer sessions for Brave Hearts with Judy Tastor was provided for students on Wednesday, July 27, with another session on Aug. 17.

• Sport physicals took place the first week in August.

• Varsity and JV soccer practice began, Monday, Aug. 15.

• The first day of school will be Tuesday, Sept. 6.

• The family mailing packet along with 6-12 student schedules will be mailed in the coming week.

• August Regents took place on Wednesday, Aug. 17 and Thursday, Aug. 18.

• This year the upcoming schedule will once again include the extension of the fourth and fifth grade day until 3 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. This time will be dedicated for learning in the core subjects of ELA, math, social studies, and science. There will also be an enrichment program on Monday and Wednesday in the library with the librarian, Mrs. Finn.

• Hiring is complete and the district would like to welcome all new teachers, teaching assistants and aides to the Town of Webb family.

• Data for the third to eighth grad scores have been received.

Superintendent Rex Germer included the topics:

• The heavy rains during the last month have caused minor flooding multiple times. The courtyard drains are no longer handling the storm runoff. The district is doing further investigation to try to determine the cause of the problem, which included dye testing the roof drains a couple of weeks ago to track flow. The bright green dye used for this test made it into the Moose River. The dye was drinking water safe and was not expected to travel as far as it did in such concentration, it caused some community members concern, which they expressed on Facebook. The district let them know what the dye was from and what it had been used for.

• Fall athletics began on Monday with three levels of soccer for each gender and two levels of cross country which will begin practice in two weeks according to the coach.

• The Aux. Gym floor has been sanded down to bare wood, repainted and refinished after having been damage after a basement flood caused by the issue with the courtyard drainage.

• The 12 month staff is working hard to get the campus in shape for the opening in September. Unlike other years there is no Superintendent’s Conference Day scheduled before school starts. The school will be open with students right away after Labor Day. Students, faculty and staff will be welcomed back on Sept. 6 to begin the 2016-2017 school year.

• The district discovered that Time Warner Cable had reduced the capacity of its internet connection last fall without informing the district. The district has had network issues since the beginning of 2016 and had struggled to discover the cause, and the reduced capacity had never been mentioned. The diminished capacity was brought to Time Warner’s attention and the originally agreed on service was restored the next day. Timer Warner Cable is the district’s internet provider by bid award.

The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, in the school library.