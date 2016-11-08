The Town of Webb UFSD Board of Education held a meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 6:30 p.m. The following capsule does not represent approved minutes. Once minutes are approved you may find them at www.towschool.org.

The Board of Education took the following action:

• Approved the Minutes of Oct. 18 Board of Education meeting.

• Approved the Warrants and Claims.

• Approved the Committee on Special Education recommendations.

• Approved combining the Cooperstown CSD Ski Team with the Town of Webb UFSD (host) at the Varsity level for the 2016-2017 school year.

• Approved first reading of Board Policy Board Policy 310.00 –Employee Use of Cell Phone.

• Approved the appointment of following as 2016-2017 winter sports coaches: Alpine Skiing, Terry Murray; Nordic Skiing, John Leach; Volunteer to Assist the Alpine Ski Coaches, Tom Down.

• Approved the termination of employment of a part-time aide.

• Approved the appointment of Jennifer Quinn as part-time teacher aide effective Oct. 20.

• Approved the appointment of Jason Fowler as substitute teacher and substitute teacher aide.

• Approved the appointment of school volunteers Jamie Russell, Susan and Mark Mayer for 2016-2017 school year.

Superintendent Rex Germer included the topics:

• The superintendent brought to the Board’s attention the letter that went out to elementary parents/guardians from Principal John Swick. The letter outlines the creation of extra music opportunities for students in kindergarten and first grade on Wednesdays and in second and third grades on Tuesdays to meet from 2-3 p.m. for music enrichment. This won’t conflict with other planned enrichment and will offer other opportunities to have the students work together in the same combinations that they will see for the upcoming concert. This is voluntary enrichment time but the school hopes to see the level of participation it has seen for other enrichment opportunities added this year.

• Lead testing results are expected to come in during the middle of November. The state has been bombarding the district with guidance concerning the handling of the information and getting the information out to the public. When the district has the results it will follow the guidance to share the required information.

• The Tri County Energy Consortium has officially broken ground on the BOCES campus in Watertown on the first of its solar arrays. The Consortium had a meeting on Oct. 25 with a plan to vote on the Withdrawal Penalty Agreement. If this plan was approved it would trigger the 60 day penalty free withdrawal window. The district will look for information soon to clarify this so that an informed decision can be made to stay in or withdraw from the consortium.

The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, in the school library.