The Town of Webb UFSD Board of Education held a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 6:30 p.m. The following capsule does not represent approved minutes. Once minutes are approved you may find them at www.towschool.org.

The board conducted the annual review of: Annual Professional Performance Review ; Board Policy 500, Student Attendance; Board Policy 505, Code of Conduct; Board Policy 701, Purchasing; Board Policy 702, District Investments.

The Board of Education took the following action:

• Approved the minutes of Aug. 16, Board of Education meeting.

• Approved the Warrants and Claims.

• Approved the revised Administrative Regulation, 5310.01, Substitute Pay Rates

• Approved the deletion of Administrative Regulation, 5310.03, Substitute Nurse Rate of Pay

• Approved the Revised Board Policy, 503.1 FERPA Annual Notice Regarding the Custody and Release of Student Records

• Approved the appointment of the Terry Gonyea as substitute bus driver, Mona Todd as substitute teacher and teacher aide for the 2016-2017 school year.

• Authorized the superintendent to execute the tuition agreement for one (1) student, K-6 as a non-resident pupil, with James and Danicia Nerschook for the 2016-2017 school year.

• Authorized the superintendent to execute the tuition agreement for one (1) student, K-6 as a non-resident pupil, with Todd Marleau and Shana Hunkins for the 2016-2017 school year.

• Certified Rex Germer as qualified lead evaluator of building principals and teachers.

• Certified John Swick as qualified lead evaluator of teachers.

• –Approved the appointment of Dave Clark as field court supervisor for the 2016-2017school year.

• Approved the appointment of Carol Perkins as volunteer to assist the fall coaches 2016-2017.

Superintendent Rex Germer included the topics:

• The Town Board Liaison Committee met again this past week. A couple of the items on the radar are possible shared services and personnel as well as a potential regional website rather than each entity having a completely independent site. As part of this meeting I was asked to meet with the Town Board prior to our meeting tonight to have a preliminary discussion about shared personnel opportunities with the resignation of the Town’s Recreation Director and the possibility of the school being able to provide this oversight through one of our employees through an inter-municipal agreement.

• The Fitness Center would typically be getting ready to open for the public again during limited hours. The center was not used much last year by the public causing it to cost the District money to keep running. We need to decide if we will be moving forward and continuing to cover the cost or if this service will be revised or eliminated. Discussion provided the guidance to end this service.

• College Now courses through HCCC will no longer be free to students due to a change at the county level. The courses cost $53 per credit hour for students to earn credit. This means a three credit hour class would cost $159 and a four credit course would cost $212. Currently there are two students in a four hour class and 63 enrolled in three hour classes. College Now credits are offered in College Public Speaking/Debate, College Statistics, College Pre-Calculus and Calculus, College Spanish I and II, College Music Theory and College Ceramics.

If the district were to cover these costs as a district it would cost (at today’s enrollment numbers) just under $11,000. What is the board’s thought about this new cost for students? Discussion provided the guidance to cover this cost with a review of actual credits earned by passing the courses enrolled vs. failures.

• The town has the final installation of wiring happening at North Street currently for the overhead lighting on the field that the district uses. The district authorized and paid $9,000 for the poles that needed to be installed after they were evaluated after the failure of one pole last year. The estimate on the wiring is now over $20,000, that would include finishing in time to get the field operational for use this coming Columbus Day.

TOW Supervisor Robert Moore contacted Superintendent Germer when the estimate came in asking if the district could help out with some more of the cost, recognizing that we had already helped by paying for the poles. Germer told Moore that he would bring that question to the Board of Education as it was currently not budgeted or authorized. Discussion provided the guidance to possibly discuss further but no Town of Webb UFSD monies are currently budgeted for this. The town is understood to have the funds to complete the project.

• The appeal in the litigation with former Superintendent, Donald Gooley, has been filed with the Supreme Court of the State of New York, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department. It is anticipated that the appeal will be heard during late February or early March of 2017.

• The Tri-County Energy Consortium continues to move forward. The district voted a few months ago to join the consortium to benefit from the potential large scale installation of consortium based, remote net metered, solar arrays. Essentially the array is built and then it has to be connected to the power grid. National Grid has to do this connection. The array can be built but until it is connected and providing energy back into the grid it is useless. Currently issues are being encountered with National Grid who is making it very difficult and costly to connect to the electric grid. They are also not timely in their connections when agreed upon as evidenced by an array for a BOCES component district that has been completed for a matter of months without being connected by National Grid.

• The district is in the process of finalizing documents and agreements to get a mental health satellite office operational soon. The Neighborhood Center has installed the necessary security equipment and they have hired a person to staff this facility. The office is going to start small with six hours per week of office time designated. The district’s needs and use will dictate increased hours for the students and community members shortly after getting open. Mrs. Heeder will be the Mental Health Counselor. There will be a formal announcement once all agreements are in place.

• Welcome back to all students, faculty and staff for the 2016-2017 school year. These are the new teachers and support staff that have been hired by the district: Erin Burns, grade 4 teacher; Joseph Kovalovsky, vocal music director; Tanner Russell, athletic director; Timothy Donovan, industrial arts/technology education; Molly Babcock, aide; Robert Schafer, network administrator; Margaret Morelli, teacher assistant; Todd Megan, science; and John DeVoldre, custodian.

The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the school library.