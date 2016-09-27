The Town of Webb UFSD Board of Education held a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 6:30 p.m. The following capsule does not represent approved minutes. Once minutes are approved you may find them at www.towschool.org.

The Board of Education took the following action:

• Approved the Minutes of Sept. 6, Board of Education meeting.

• Approved the Warrants and Claims.

• Approved the Treasurer’s Report for August 2016.

• Approved the appointment of the winter sports coaches: boys varsity basketball, Thomas Greco; boys JV basketball, Andrew Kalil; boys modified basketball, Nate Smith; girls varsity volleyball, Jessica Brownsell; girls modified volleyball, Kristen Armendola; volunteer to assist the fall coaches, Caitlin Bailey; volunteers to assist the spring coaches Kevin Kress, Alicia Burnett, Caitlin Bailey and Phil Huber.

• Approved the appointment of the school volunteers for the 2016-2017 school year: Holly Armendola, Lisa Bennett, Jennifer Bolton, Luanne Buehler, Erin and Bill Burns, Holly Chiodo, Megan Crimmins, Tracy Deis, Margaret and Bob DiOrio, Jennifer and Tory Dunn, Meaghan Foley, Jarrod Guidry, Ximena Gardner, Ann Greene, Kelly Greene, Amiee Haring, Lori Herron, Andrea Hollister, Jacki Holmes-Hodge, Kendra and Andy Hopsicker, Katie Langworthy, Danicia Nerschook, Jennifer Palermo, Jolene Payne, Kelly Pratt, Amy Rubyor, LeAnna Stanley, Barbara Uzdavinis and Jamie White.

• Approved the appointment of Caitlin Bailey as substitute teacher and substitute teacher aide for the 2016-2017 school year.

• Approved the permanent appointment of Michael Gardner as superintendent of buildings and grounds effective Sept. 21.

• Approved the increase in hours for Molly Babcock from five hours per day to five and a half hours per day.

• Declared equipment as surplus.

• Approved the revised list of Homebase teachers for 2016-2017 school year.

• Approve Deborah Langworthy as Dynamic Indicators of Basic Early Literacy Skills Data coordinator for 2016-2017 school year. The DIBELS Data System is a web-based database that schools and districts can use to enter student performance results and create reports.

• Approved Josef Kovalovsky as Drama Production Advisor for the 2016-2017 school year.

• Approved the resolution approving the Corrective Action Plan as submitted to the Office of the State Comptroller.

Principal John Swick submitted the following report:

• There were 14 of 22 students pass August Regents exams or improve their grade.

• Four students attended summer school and all passed their Regents exam.

• The first couple weeks of school have gone smoothly with the help of all faculty and staff.

• The school is offering team teaching in 7th and 8th grade this year in the humanities block.

• Homebase is now taking place in small groups of 6-9 students with a teacher so that teachers can form a close relationship, check on grades, or bring students together for a large group class meeting.

• All students in grades 6-12 have Chromebooks to take home with them. Fifth graders have a set of Chromebooks available to them in their classroom for daily use.

• Principal Swick met with each grade 6-12 for a 15-minute assembly to review rules and expectations for a great year.

• The 11th and 12th grade hike took place to Wakely Mountain, the 7th and 8th grade hike took place at Black Bear Mountain, and the 9th and 10th grade hike is set to take place Thursday, Sept. 29, to Stillwater Mountain and Bald Mountain.

• An open house took place on Thursday, Sept. 15, with games and a Cupcake Walk provided in the cafeteria by the Key Club. PTC provided the refreshments for the evening.

• The Town of Webb Master Plan Storyboards were displayed in the library for grades 3-12 to view and leave comments on in their social studies classes.

• Bus drills took place for grades K-12 on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

• Mrs. Griffin and Mr. Swick held an ice cream social for all new students to the district during Friday’s (elementary) and Monday’s (middle school) lunch.

Superintendent. Rex Germer included the topics:

• There have been some very productive conversations with Robert Moore regarding shared services and personnel. With the blessing of both the Town Board and the Board of Education the district is ctively working to identify and address the nuances of a shared personnel agreement in the future. The town is currently advertising to fill its vacant Recreation Director position to ensure continuation of programs and oversight while we work toward a shared agreement. Many other items have also been discussed and are on the radar for clarification of how we have handled North Street and other items where no formal agreements have previously existed.

• The revisions of the Master Plan for the Town of Webb was again outlined during a community meeting after students had a chance to see and react to the story boards created as part of the process. Many of the school related items on the presented powerpoint were things that were already identified. Some of those things have already turned into active conversation as we look to improve our community through shared vision and goals.

• The Neighborhood Center is finalizing hours and will be completing the training for the Mental Health Professional that will be manning the satellite clinic within the school soon. There is no set date that operations will start for clients. The district hopes to have a schedule in place by the beginning of October. This has been a long time coming and the district is very excited to have this as a new service locally. Students and community members will be able to access this service. If the need dictates an expansion of the initial plan of 10 office hours per week the hours can be adjusted to help the community receive the mental health counseling services it needs. As soon as a schedule is finalized a public announcement will be made.

• The Operations, Management and Transportation Committee met this past week. There is a great deal of information to sort through with the intention of creating a prioritized repair and upgrade list. This will initiate more formal conversations about a capital project to meet the needs of the school and community for many years to come. With current conversations happening between the school district and the town there are other ideas that are quickly being brought forward. The Master Plan completion and approval by the town will further position the district’s ability to actively seek other money and grants. This committee has some immediate and “emergency” projects it must tackle including the courtyard drainage issue and the water heater failures that have recently occurred. The intent is for the committee to come up with an initial scope of work, along with a longer range plan for future improvements and repairs that will ultimately include stakeholder input within the planning process.

• Requirements have been enacted from the Governor’s office for all schools in the state to have their water tested for lead by Sept. 30. BOCES came in to accomplish this task and meet this new requirement. The cost associated with this new mandate is not known and was not budgeted, but is necessary to ensure the safety of students and all those that work in and use the facilities. It is unknown when the lab will furnish results especially with the short timeline for testing to be completed at all schools.

The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, in the school library.