The Town of Webb UFSD Board of Education held a meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 6:30 p.m.

The public brought up topics for discussion including: elementary music program changes, the need to have armed personnel at school, lockdown communication procedures and senior lounge.

Public Forum included: the 2016 audit report review, board member George Hiltebrant said that there were only minor adjustments that need to be made and that the audit was good.

The CSE report was by Mary Starring reviewing statistics. Interscholastic Athletic Code of Conduct was reviewed and comments taken. There will be opportunity for further comment in the future.

The Board of Education took the following action:

• Approved the Minutes of Oct. 4, Board of Education meeting.

• Approved the Warrants and Claims.

• Approved the Committee on Special Education Recommendations.

• Approved the Treasurer’s Report for September 2016.

• Approved the 2017-2018 budget preparation calendar.

• Approved the Town of Webb Union Free School District Financial Statements and Audit Report for the fiscal year ended June 30, as compiled by Stackel and Navarra, CPA, PC on Oct. 4.

• Approved the appointment of Tom Greco as volunteer for the grade 2-6 basketball program.

• Approved the appointment of substitute teachers: Heather Hoffman and Alison Albright; substitute teacher aides: Heather Hoffman, Alison Albright, Jessica Bolton and Denise Palmer.

Principal John Swick submitted the following report:

• Three parent technology nights were held in September for parents to learn more about Schooltool and Google Classroom. If any parents have further questions they can contact Patti Gardner by calling the school’s main office.

• View invited the Senior Chorus to take part in the “sound check” on Friday, Sept. 24, prior to the Music, Art and Food Festival. Also, the high school art classes attended View to see the North American Watercolor show.

• Picture Day took place on Friday, Sept. 30. ¬†

• The Fall Ball took place on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the McCauley Mountain Chalet.

• The school partnered with Kinney Drugs to hold a Flu Shot Clinic on Monday, Oct. 3.

• The Seniors attended the JCC College Fair on Monday, Oct. 3.

• The Old Forge Fire Department presented to grades 6-12 on Tuesday, Oct. 4, during Fire Prevention Week. Chief Bogardus also visited the K-5 classes.

• The faculty attended Camp Huntington on Friday, Oct. 7, to get a tour of the grounds and see the opportunities available to the students for future trips to this SUNY Cortland Great Camp.

• A financial aid night for parents was held on Tuesday, Oct. 11, by the guidance office.

• The PTC Book Fair was held Wednesday, Oct. 12-Oct. 14 over 100 books were sold.

• The Varsity Club put on a great soccer tournament for the Columbus Day Weekend. The school thanks to staff, coaches, AD, parents, and community members who made the weekend possible.

• Friday, Oct. 7, marked the end of the five week marking period. Progress reports were mailed/emailed on Oct. 14.

• Observations of teachers have started for this year using the new evaluation system created by the tech department within Google Docs.

•The Neighborhood Center opened officially on Tuesday, Oct. 11, accepting patients both from school and from the community every Tuesday and Thursday 2 p.m.-7 p.m. ¬†

Superintendent Rex Germer included the topics:

• Hopefully everybody saw the letter Mike Ross put in the paper about the field lights at North Street. Although he worked very hard to get everything in order for the district to have lights back on North Street for the tournament this year the lights failed just prior to the beginning of the Alumni Game. This failure caused the game to be rescheduled for Saturday night after the varsity game. The Alumni game happened with great participation and spectator numbers once again demonstrating the importance of this weekend for the community beyond the walls of the school. Thank you Mike and the Town Board for all that you did to make this weekend great even when an equipment failure at the pole threatened the games.

• Thank you to all of those involved in making the Columbus Day weekend events both fun and safe for everybody involved. This community event is truly wonderful to see continue with the vibrancy and excitement that it does each year. It takes a lot of effort to bring it all together.

• Thank you to Senator Farley for the bullet aid you have provided to us this year. The district has received confirmation of the appropriation from the State Education Department and thanks you for your continued support of the district.

• The district is looking to formulate future plans to best meet the needs of the students and community. These plans will be developed based on input from multiple constituent groups. Although the method to solicit ideas and feedback has not yet been decided look for this to happen and be willing to share your ideas to secure the best future. The district will put information out to enable the participation of the community as part of the process to build the guiding plan.

• The lockout that was advised by the police department was a good challenge for the school. The students were in no immediate danger but the district went into precautionary mode. It was noted that some “fixes” to the protocol are needed. Working with the police was a wonderful experience and their follow up was great, said Germer.

• The district is working on furniture donations for the Honors Lounge. Donated items are expected to be finalized in the near future.

The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, in the school library.