The Town of Webb UFSD Board of Education held a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 6:30 p.m. The following capsule does not represent approved minutes. Once minutes are approved you may find them at www.towschool.org.

The board reviewed the following:

Inlet tuition/transportation rate 2017-2018 analysis and discussion

Board review of 2017-2018 budget.

The board reviewed Board Policy section 400s.

The board of education took the following action:

Approved the minutes of Jan. 24, board of education meeting.

Approved the Warrants and Claims.

Approved the Committee on Special Education recommendations.

Approved the appointment of Marie Candee as summer cleaner effective Feb. 7.

Authorized the district clerk to unseal and open the ballot box and destroy official ballots cast, spoiled, and unused in the May 17, 2016 annual district budget vote and board of education election.

Approved the appointment of Jeanie West as a classroom volunteer for the 2016-2017 school year.

Approved the agreement with the Development Authority of the North Country for the provision of securing telecommunications central office space within the Town of Webb UFSD facility.

Superintendent Rex Germer included the topics:

Clarification was given regarding the potential purchase of adjacent property that is currently for sale. The property is 50’ x 100’ and is not a corner lot.

Training is happening on the robocall system Feb. 9. The district plans to run a test call of this system next week. If you haven’t already done so you should make sure all your contact information is correct in the student information system (Parent Portal). If you didn’t already set your phone to accept these messages the code has changed from what was originally sent out in the letter directing you how to do this. A new code will be sent out to you when you are notified of the time of the planned system test.

The district has been in contact with Rick Timbs who is a school finance guru. He has offered the district a contract for services to review the district’s financials and possibly help guide the district as it begins to focus more intently on planning for the future of the school and an associated capital project.

Just a reminder: The hill behind the school is owned by the school (lower half) and the town (upper half). Due to an unfortunate accident years ago sledding has not been allowed on that hill for some time now. The hill has a snow fence at the bottom with no trespassing signs to help get that message out there. This is not a new rule but is one that we must ask the public to help us enforce in an effort to avoid future sledding injuries on the hill.

The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, in the school library.