The Town of Webb UFSD Board of Education held a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 6:30 p.m. The following capsule does not represent approved minutes. Once minutes are approved you may find them at www.towschool.org.

The Board of Education took the following action:

Approved the Minutes of Sept. 5 Board of Education meeting.

Approved the Warrants and Claims.

Approved the Treasurer’s Reports for August 2017

Approved the appointment of the school volunteers for the 2017-2018 school year:

Holly Armendola, Cathy Bowsher, Erin and Bill Burns, Gail Chapman, Holly Chiodo, Megan Crimmins, Anne DeFilipps, Tracy Deis, Margaret and Bob DiOrio, Jennifer and Tory Dunn, Carol and Brad Foster, Ximena Gardner, Ann Greene, Kelly Greene, Judith Harvey-Miller, Leann Helmes, Lori Herron, Andrea Hollister, Jacki Holmes-Hodge, Kendra and Andy Hopsicker, Margaret Hopsicker, Katie Langworthy, Dan and Georgia Levi, Jennifer Lis, Bonnie Lutz, Shana Marleau, Susan and Mark Mayer, John Morelli, Jennifer Palermo, Danielle Parker, Jessica Pashley, Kelly and Jason Pratt, Amy Rubyor, LeAnna and Chris Stanley, Gwen and Chris Tracy-Duess and Barbara Uzdavinis.

Accepted the donation from PAR Technology Corporation for “The Internet of Things” (IoT) valued at $900 for the equipment plus a hosting fee of $30/month.

Approved the appointment of Deborah Langworthy as DIBELS Data coordinator for the 2017-2018 school year.

Approved the appointment of Judy Ehrensbeck as 11th grade advisor for the 2017-2018 school year.

Approved the appointment of the 2017-2018 winter sports coaches: boys varsity basketball, Thomas Greco; boys JV basketball, Andrew Kalil; boys modified basketball, Stefan Reddick; girls varsity volleyball, Jessica Brownsell; girls JV volleyball, Alicia Burnett; girls modified volleyball, Stefan Reddick; co-ed varsity Alpine skiing, Terry Murray.

Principal John Swick submitted the following report:

R. Johnston was selected to represent our school as a percussionist in the NYSSMA Conference All-State in Rochester, after competing last spring in solo competition festivals. The school is proud to have him representing them in this prestigious group.

Starting with the Class of 2020, all classes will be weighted equally when determining Class Rank.

Six students improve their Regents scores re-taking exams in August.

HCCC provided a presentation to our students taking college courses including what is expected of them in these college level courses.

Parents-Teachers-Community met for the first time Monday, Sept. 11, under its new President, Erin Burns.

Bus drills are complete for the fall: Tuesday, Sept. 12 (grades 4-12) Thursday, Sept. 14 (grades K-3). Fire drills have begun.

The school’s Open House was well attended. Thank you to PTC/President Mrs. Burns, Key Club/Family and Consumer Science/Mrs. Amos and S. Hansen for refreshments, cake walk and games.

The 3, 4, and 5th grade classes had a field trip on Tuesday, Sept. 19 to the Antlers in Raquette Lake, in partnership with SUNY Cortland.

Homebase is again is taking place in small groups of 6-9 students with a teacher so that teachers can form a close relationship, check on grades, or bring students together for a large group class meeting.

Chromebooks were expanded to the 4th grade classroom this year and are available to students during the day.

Assemblies with each grade level took place on opening day with Mr. Russell and Mr. Swick to welcome students and update them on policies in place.

Superintendent Rex Germer included the topics:

As many in the school community may be aware the school has been investigating and disciplining students associated with cyber bullying that has been taking place with some students. The school is put in a difficult spot with this type of behavior because DASA (The Dignity for All Students Act) places a level of expected action and engagement on the District to investigate and appropriately deal with behaviors/actions that may happen off campus but significantly impact/disrupt the school setting or our students. The recent events have been just such a situation where actions of individuals outside of the school day/campus have created a disruption in school prompting the attention and action of the school.

The actions taken can only be effective if the home further reinforces behaviors that are considerate of others both emotionally and physically. Unfortunately adults may not be fully aware of what children are doing or the apps in which are being used to engage and interact. Recent activity indicates that many students have multiple accounts in social media applications to allow an appropriate front facing appearance while also maintaining alternate accounts with which to interact in less than desirable ways. The district strongly suggests having conversations at home about how to not only interact with others in person and online, but how to respond to others that are engaging in negative or degrading behaviors against others or maybe against you. Know what apps your student has and the accounts they have set up. Have access to their devices, ask them about their accounts and interactions and limit their access during resting hours. Students need their sleep and devices are a constant interruption to many of their sleep patterns.

The district will be working to create an online area for adults to access to help them navigate the online world that children are likely engaged in. The online world is constantly changing and available apps morph all the time to almost promote and allow behaviors many would find appalling. Children need to be taught how to interact with and respond to each other when times are good and bad. The concept of bullying has changed drastically since the addition of the internet and how that controls most of what we do and how we interact. People are capable of both positive and negative interactions and together the community needs to help the students develop skills that allow for proper social interaction. Students must realize that their digital footprint lasts forever.

As a reminder there is a bullying report form on the lower right side of the district’s website to collect reports for the school to investigate. If you believe a student is the victim of bullying or is being a bully it should be reported. School Counselor Kandis Griffin is the DASA Coordinator. Contact her if you have any questions or concerns. As a matter of law the district cannot share the discipline of students with anyone. Don’t contact the school expecting to obtain information related to discipline that may have been imposed on others.

The Aux gym floor got its final coat of finish over the weekend. It will be given a little bit of time to cure before the school starts using that gym. Luckily the weather has been cooperating with allowing students to be outside for recess and PE as necessary.

Announced the Incidental Teaching Assignments for 2017-2018 school year: Todd Megan, chemistry and Andrew Huntress, physics.

The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3, in the school library.