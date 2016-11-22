The Town of Webb UFSD Board of Education held a meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 6:30 p.m. The following capsule does not represent approved minutes. Once minutes are approved you may find them at www.towschool.org.

Public Forum: Several parents expressed their opinions and beliefs regarding the proposed changes to Board Policy 504.2 – Interscholastic Athletic Code of Conduct. Board President Joseph Phaneuf stated that the Board Policy 504.2 – Interscholastic Athletic Code of Conduct has been removed for approval on the agenda for this meeting. Phaneuf further stated that the timeline of this policy’s final approval and integration of the policy was unknown until the policy’s revisions could be agreed upon.

Town of Webb Teachers’ Association President, Brad Donovan read a statement regarding proposed Board Policy 310.00 – Employee Use of Cell Phone and asked that this policy be further reviewed. Various teachers shared their educational use of cell phones in their classroom along with the benefits of use. The TOWTA were asked to present thoughts and possible language for the Employee Use of Cell Phone policy with the Board.

The Board of Education took the following action:

• Approved the Minutes of Nov. 1 Board of Education meeting.

• Approved the Warrants and Claims.

• Approved the Treasurer’s Reports for October 2016.

• Approved the Committee on Special Education Recommendations.

• Approved the Tax Collector’s Report.

• Approved the return of taxes to the counties.

• Approved Sahl’s Glass and Glazing as the low bid on the door project.

• Approved the appointment of ski lesson instructors and volunteers: Alpine ski lesson instructors John Morelli and Diane Heroux; Nordic ski lesson instructor Janine Phaneuf; volunteers to assist the coaches Pablo Garcia, William Fenton, Jason Perkins, Aris Bird and Mike Gaffney.

• Postponed approval of the Board Policy: 310.00 – Employee Use of Cell Phone.

Approved the revisions to the following board policies:

• 001.1 Joint Code of Conduct for School Boards and Superintendent

• 002.0 Organization

• 002.3.3 Duties Of The Clerk

• 002.3.4 Duties Of The Treasurer

• 002.3.5 Duties Of The School Attorney

• 002.3.6 Duties Of The Independent Auditor

• 002.4 Temporary Committees

• 003.0 Power and Responsibilities Of The Board

• 003.1 Individual Members

• 004.0 Board Meeting Time and Place

• 004.1 Minutes

• 004.2 Agenda

• 004.3 Regular Meeting Quorum

• 004.5 Organizational Date and Time

• 004.5.1 Organizational Meeting Agenda

• 005.1 Nomination of Candidates for School Board

• 007.1 Policy – Adoption Of Policies

• Approved the appointment of Shana Marleau as classroom volunteer.

• Approved the authorization for the Superintendent to execute the revised Inter-Municipal Cooperation Agreement for transportation services with Raquette Lake Union Free School District from July 1, 2016 – June 30, 2017.

• Approved the appointment of Ashley Turner as substitute teacher and substitute teacher aide.

Principal John Swick submitted the following report:

• Fall Sports Awards took palace on Wednesday, Nov. 2, and winter varsity sports began on Monday, Nov. 7.

• All juniors took the PSAT Exam on Oct. 19 and the ASVAB on Oct. 26.

• The school had a presentation from KidSpeak: A Puppet Workshop about Autism on Monday, Oct. 24. (This is presented by the Kohl’s Autism and Related Disorders Program of the Margaret L. Williams Developmental Evaluation Center, Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital. The presenters also met with elementary faculty following the presentation.)

• Sources of Strength training took place on Friday, Oct. 28. This program is presented through the NYS Office of Mental Health through the University of Rochester.

• The Halloween Parade took place on, Oct. 31, put on by students in K-5 for families to watch in the gymnasium.

• The Adirondack Museum visited to bring free programs to our students in grades K-5.

• Select students in grades 9-12 attended the Adirondack Center for Writing Retreat on Friday, Oct. 28, with Mr. Leach and Mr. Cunningham at Paul Smith’s College.

• The NHS Blood Drive took place on Wednesday, Nov. 2, with 35 units collected.

• Moose River Farms provided the school counselors with 10 free scholarships to beneficial animal interaction sessions that began the last week of October. Several students were able to take advantage of this after being recommended by a counselor.

• The Jr./Sr./Stage Band Concert took place on Thursday, Nov. 3, under the direction of Emily Herrmann.

• Students attended the Bi-County Festival on Saturday, Nov. 5, with Mr. Kovalovsky and Mrs. Herrmann. Four students attended for elementary chorus and three for junior band.

• The Key Club raised over $500 at their annual bottle drive on Saturday, Nov. 6. The club was able to donate $300 to local food pantries and cover cost for the elementary movie nights.

• The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children came to speak with students in grades K-12 about being safe online.

• The first quarter ended on Friday, Nov. 10, and report cards will be coming out this week.

• K-12 Student participated in the Bridge Arts program held at View and workshops at school.

Superintendent Rex Germer included the topics:

• The required testing of water for lead was done in September and results came in last week. The testing identified one site that showed elevated levels of lead. The faucet was immediately taken out of service and a note regarding the results was sent home and posted according to the requirements of the legislation. The one identified site will undergo further testing to determine the ultimate solution.

• Thank you to Joe Tahan’s Furniture for its extremely generous donation to the Honor Lounge. A request for reduced priced furnishings turned into an overwhelming donation in memory of Mr. Tahan who we still hear from in their commercials today.

• An intermunicipal agreement has been presented to the Town of Webb Board for shared fuel services with the Town of Webb UFSD. The town is already engaged in a similar arrangement with the fire department and the district hopes to sign an agreement to create the first official shared services agreement with the town.

• The district is in the process of putting a system in place to alert families of important information electronically in the form of emails, texts and phone calls. A “robocall” system was reviewed with the Regional Information Center. The program was suggested by those present at the Board of Education meeting following the lockdown recently experienced at the school. The district hopes to have this system operational in the next few weeks.

The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, in the school library.