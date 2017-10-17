By M. LISA MONROE

Express Editor

After years of correspondence and requests for the property owner to make the unfinished foundation at 148 Sonne Road safe and attractive, the town board voted at its regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 10, to get bids for the removal of the foundation.

The town plans to pay to have the foundation removed, and will then recoup the money from the property owner.

• The town decided to leave its contract with Laberge Group. Laberge was assisting the town in updating its Master Plan. The committee working on the Master Plan felt that Labarge was not being responsive to the town’s needs. The town will hire Community Planning and Environmental Associates. The total cost of the project will be $24,669 including what was paid to Laberge. The program has been going on for over two years.

• The new water tower project is on time and on budget. The new tank is being filled now and the old tank will be taken offline sometime in the next couple of weeks.

• The town board awarded the concessions sales at McCauley Mountain to Jim Holt, who was the only other bidder for the contract. Don Gabler, who was awarded the bid originally, did not get the deposit to the board within the time frame specified, and his bid was canceled.

• The position of Trail Maintenance Foreperson, opened up by Tim Pylman’s retirement, has been filled by Charles Betz. The board thanked Pylman for his service and wished him well on his retirement. Chris Klaiber tendered his resignation. The board wished him well in future endeavors.

• Audience member George Hiltebrant, after observing the small number of people who attended the meeting, sarcastically thanked all of the candidates running for office in the Town of Webb for being at the meeting. None of the candidates, other than the ones sitting on the board, were there. Looking at the sign in sheets for the regular meetings of the town board from October 2016 to October 2017, only one candidate signed in for a meeting over that year, Bob Burke. Bob Burke attended the July 2017 meeting.