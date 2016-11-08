By CATHY BOWSHER

Express Staff

The Town of Webb UFSD Board of Education held its meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 6:30 p.m. in the school library. A large group of parents at the meeting showed concern for the changes to the school’s athletic code and wanted to know the date in which the finalization of the code would occur.

The board announced that the code was still under review for changes and the results are expected to be presented at the next scheduled BOE meeting. The original discussion of the prosed athletic code was on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Since then, suggestions have been gathered via a Google survey made available to parents and participants of the TOW UFSD and comments have been collected, “We have received a compilation of comments per section, by section. We will go through the comments with people who have been working on the athletic code to see if some comments should reflect change to what’s needed,” said Phillip Petty, board member, “The board will bring the info back to the board at the next meeting.”

During the remainder of the meeting, the board voted to approve the minutes of the regular meeting held on Oct. 18 and to combine the Cooperstown Central School District Ski Team with the Town of Webb UFSD (host) at the varsity level for the 2016-2017 school year, “Essentially we are helping them with their one student,” said Superintendent Rex Germer. The board also approved the appointment of the 2016-2017 winter sports Nordic Ski Coach John Leach, Alpine Ski Coach Terry Murray, and Assistance to Alpine Skiing Coach Tom Down. Molly Babcock’s termination as part-time teacher’s aide was approved and took effect on Oct. 19, the appointment of Jennifer Quinn as part-time teacher’s aide was approved and took effect on Oct. 20 at the rate of $11 per hour, and Jason Fowler was also approved as a substitute teacher and teacher aide at the rate of $11 per hour.

According to Germer, an agenda of the next scheduled TOW UFSD BOE meeting will be available for viewing online by the Friday before the Tuesday meeting. More information can be found at, www.towschool.org/page/13.