By Coach Ken Thibado

For the Express

With tears in her eyes, and her voice wavering, Kyle Hauser, the Screamers starting pitcher, called for a moment of silence. Fresh souls have left our hometowns and the pause before the game was the roughest part of a lopsided score.

Each team took the field wearing Jonathan Miller’s initials, facing off as sister teams in need of distraction.

Being an away game for the BombERNs, our squadron batted first this day. The top of the first would be the only time The Bay BombERNs would lead.

On the second pitch of the game, Captain Brittany Sheldrick deposited the brand new game ball on the far side of the fence. Her solo home run blasts are typically long drives followed by a fleet sprint from home to home. This time she could finally enjoy a home run trot.

The BMI RBI (all RBI are brought to you by The Big Moose Inn) would be the only run scored on the evening by our squad. The Big Moose Station’s steam engine, Sara Shanahan, would smoke a Larry Burger Line Drive through The Matt’s Hot Screamers infield shortly after, but ultimately their mechanized-like defense would ground The Bay BombERNs for the rest of the day. The most batters tolerated by the Screamers in an inning was five, twice sending Pete and Linda’s girls from The ‘ern back out onto the emerald chessboard in “three up, three down” style.

With two outs in the bottom of the first, Screamer Dede Ste-Marie hit a wind-aided home run to tie the game. After the second inning The Matt’s Hot Screamers would lead 2-1. After the third inning The Matt’s Hot Screamers would lead 5-1. The innings that followed would see The Matt’s Hot Screamers pull convincingly away (see Bob’s article for full detail).

Sparkling play on the diamond was not at a shortage for our Tavernistas. First Base Dame, Goose Pylman flashed the leather at first base, and the BombERNs would turn the only double play in the game on a Sheldrick-Hoskins-Pylman combination.

But the well groomed field was better tended to by The Matt’s Hot Screamers. If your diamond needs attention, swing by The Lights Are On Design Studio. The Lights Are On Design Studio happily sponsors each week’s diamond grading report. Arrowhead was deemed a AAA (with blinding sparkle thanks to a stubborn sun).

The BombERNs reached into their AAA system, and called up rookie signings Leah and Maddy Marsack. The sisters from minor league affiliate Duffy’s Glenmore Girls, split time pitching and covering third base. Left fielder Prospect Brindley continued her rookie season with more defensive flare.

The girls look for a win next week over in Raquette Lake, versus the first place Mudsliders (unless it rains, cause they don’t play in the rain over in Raquette.) First pitch is at 6:30 p.m. (Unless it rains.) Come join us! (Unless it rains.)

Special thanks to Alexis Bennett’s husband for umpiring the base paths with precision.

—When not typing about ‘ern-based softball, Ken Thibado is the jeweler from The Lights Are On Design Studio.