The PTC will be hosting the Scholastic Book Fair for Town of Webb students on Oct. 12, 13, and 14 during the school day. On Oct. 13 parents and other members of the community can puruse the book fair from 5-7 p.m. This event will take place in the Town of Webb School Library. Contact the chair person, School Library Media Specialist Jolene Finn, at Town of Webb School for more information.