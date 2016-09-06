“Timber!” Can there be a more captivating logging-language expression echoing through the forest? Probably not to the lumberjack. Many old-time “jacks” found their experiences idyllic, or at least unforgettable. For those who would like to learn more about this interesting time period, Adirondack Logging: Life and Time in the Early Years of Logging’s Mechanization can be purchased at www.adkwilds.com, in the Old Forge Hardware and at the Town of Webb Historical Association, Inlet’s Adirondack Reader, and in other nearby bookstores or by calling North Country Books at (800) 342-7409.

“A sturdy, hard-talking lot but with hearts of gold, men who would give you the shirt off their backs if you needed it but show you no mercy if you tangled with them. Men you’d like to know,” is the way Conse R. Delutis, a reporter for the Daily Sentinel, described the men of the camps he met in 1939.

Adirondack Logging portrays the timber-logging lives of lumberjacks in the “Glory Years” following the introduction of Linn tractors. There are interviews with loggers, remembrances of lumber camp life, accounts of river drives, the passing of old-style logging with horses, remembrances of yesterday’s lumberjacks, and stories that accompany appetizing recipes any cook could prepare and serve today. Rare photographic images capture the scenes once common around lumber camps, centers of the logging industry built exclusively for the famed lumberjacks. The Sky Pilot collection illustrates how Old Forge’s Rev. Reed, and other earlier ministers, brought the Christian faith to back-country camps.

Author William J. O’Hern gathered logging memorabilia from men and women throughout the Adirondacks and the Tug Hill Plateau who often had spent a lifetime in the logging industry. There are images of early mechanical logging equipment, old-time logging scenes, and personal recollections of life in the lumber shanties. Adirondack Logging not only details an informal history of the now-legendary past life of logging with Linn Tractors, but takes you into the lumber camp cook shack.

Logging, of course, is still going on. The difference is in the extent of the cutting, modern techniques and equipment and the total disappearance of the old-time practices and company-owned lumber camps. It’s fortunate many modern-day loggers in the Old Forge to Blue Mountain Lake area continue to share their knowledge about times past.