The Old Forge boys and girls Alpine ski teams are the Section III champions. Not pictured is Sydney Payne who was injured on her last run.

The Old Forge boys and girls alpine ski teams both won the Section III Championships this past week at McCauley Mountain last Tuesday, Feb. 14, and Wednesday, Feb. 15. The fact that they won was no big surprise to anyone, but they did it in such a very convincing manner.

Tuesday, the slalom was run and each skier had two runs at that skill — the same as it always is. In the boys’ competition, in the first run, Charlie Uzdavinis took first place, Calvin Barkauskas was fifth, Noah Lamphear was sixth and Tyler Kane was seventh. In the second run, Uzdavinis was second and Barkauskas was fourth and they were the only two for Old Forge to complete their run.

The girls were, as expected, even more dominant in their slalom races. In the first run, Alexis Hollister was first, Alex Sutherland was second, Sydney Payne was fourth, Lauren Beckingham was fifth, Alex DiOrio was sixth and Paige Schweinsberg was tenth. In the second run, Hollister was first, Sutherland, second, Hannah Kane was fourth, Beckingham, fifth, DiOrio, seventh, Abby Kelly, ninth and Schweinsberg, tenth. Seven of the top ten were Old Forge skiers. That is quite a statement.

Wednesday, Feb. 15, the giant slalom was held. In the boys’ first run, Uzdavinis was first, Barkauskas was fourth, Lamphear was fifth and Kane, sixth. In the second run, Uzdavinis was second, Lamphear, fourth, Kane, sixth and Barkauskas was ninth. No other team was close as the boys completed its meet with the championship.

In the girls’ competition, Hollister was first in the first run followed by Sutherland in second, Kane was fifth, Beckingham was sixth, DiOrio was eighth, Payne, ninth, Johanna Lutz, tenth, Kelly, 14th and Schweinsberg, 15th. In the second run, Sutherland was first, Payne, fifth, Hollister, sixth, Kane, seventh, Beckingham was eighth, DiOrio was tenth, Kelly, 12th and Schweinsberg, 14th. A fine showing by this very dominate team on their way to the title.

After the meet was concluded, the skiing committee named Alexis Hollister the girls’ combined ski champion for Section III. Charlie Uzdavinis was named the boys combined ski champion for Section III to complete the dominance of these two fine teams.

Section III was allowed to name six boys and six girls along with an alternate to take part in the state championships which will be held Monday, Feb. 27 and Tuesday, Feb. 28. That number is less than what they used to allow. If I remember correctly, they used to allow 10 boys and 10 girls with a couple of alternates. The meet will be held at Bristol Mountain. Bristol Mountain is no stranger in holding a state meet and from all reports in previous years, they do an excellent job.

Making the state team for girls from Section III are Hollister, Sutherland, Payne and Kane with Lauren Beckingham as an alternate. That left only two spots for the rest of Section III. As in the past, the Section III team is basically the Old Forge team. Uzdavinis and Barkauskas were chosen for the boys team with Kane selected as an alternate.

Congratulations to coach, Terry Murray and his entire team, on another great season. We all wish them the best at the states.

Boys Junior Varsity Basketball

The boys’ junior varsity basketball team played their last game of the season last Tuesday, Feb. 14, against Owen D. Young at home.

The game was a very closely played game throughout the contest and, as it has happened many times this year, the opponent took the lead late in the contest and won the game. The thing that has hurt this team all year is poor shooting and too many turnovers. Much of that is due to the lack of practice in the off season and when they could have had their developing years from 4-8 grade and did not take advantage of it.

Dylan LaPorte led his team with 17 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and one block; Jimmy Connell had eight points, 10 rebounds, one assist, three steals and two blocks; Tyler Pittarelli had four points, four rebounds, one block and one assist; David Ehrensbeck had four points, five rebounds and one assist and Nolan Fenton had two points, one rebound and one steal.

That game ends the season for this team for most as a few players have been elevated to the varsity for the sectional playoffs. All of the team must work on their game in the off season to improve on the many skills needed to play this game to the best of their ability. Hopefully, they will come back next season better prepared to play a more competitive game.

Girls Nordic Team Win Section III ChampionshipLast Thursday and Friday, Feb. 16 and 17, the boys and girls nordic ski teams took part in the Section III Ski Championships and when the two-day event was over, the girls, as expected, were crowned the Section III Champions.After a one day delay, the distance race was held at the Trenton Fish and Game Club near Barneveld on Thursday. The girls skied over a 7.5k course and the boys over a 10k course. The skill contested was the classic form.In the boys race, Tyler Rudolph was our best finisher as he came in third followed by Jack Rivet in eighth and Macgregor Ritz-Kenny in 13th. That gave the team a total of 24 points good for third place. Camden won the race with 14 points followed by Whitesboro with 17. The other two schools were far behind.There were no surprises in the girls race as they did what they have done all season–they swept the top three places. Emily Greene led the way as she took first, Laura Levi was second, Rachel Smith was third followed by Emily Rudolph in sixth, Mikeeli Hanson in eighth and Julie Brosemer in 23rd. That finish gave the team a score of six points, an easy victory over Camden in second with 18 points. Adirondack, Holland Patent and Whitesboro were far behind.The next day, they went to Osceola and they ran the three x 2.5k relay race. In the boys’ race, Whitesboro placed first, Camden, second and Old Forge, third. Rudolph had a good leg and had the fastest time of any of the skiers that day.In the girls’ race, the Old Forge trio of Greene, Levi and Smith easily won the race leaving no doubt as to who had the best team. Camden and Whitesboro tied for first place in the boys competition and Camden was awarded the championship due to its winning the more important distance race.To no one’s surprise, Emily Greene was named the top overall performer for the girls and Tyler Rudolph, based on his fastest time in the relay race and third place finish in the distance race, was named top overall performer for the boys. Congratulations to these two fine athletes.Due to the success of the Section III girls last year at the states, Section III was allowed to send 12 girls to the states and nine boys. The following girls made the state team; Greene, Levi, Smith, Rudolph and Hanson. Rudolph and Rivet were picked to join the other seven boys to the state team. The competition will take place next Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 27 and 28. Monday, the site for the distance race will be at the Harriet Hollister State Recreation Area in Springwater in the Finger Lakes Region. This is in Section V that hosts the states again this year and the relay race will be held the next day at Bristol Mountain where the alpine teams compete. Bristol Mountain is a few miles South of Canandaigua.Congratulations to coach, John Leach, and his entire team on another fine season. What scares the other four schools in Section III that ski is that Leach has every skier back next year and should be even stronger.

Boys Varsity Basketball

The boys’ varsity basketball team played their last regular season game this past Tuesday, Feb. 14, a league game against ODY played at the Town of Webb School Gymnasium.

Having lost to ODY earlier in the year — a bad loss — the team was ready to avenge that loss. This they did in a big way. After a slow start, they had one of their best quarters of play this year as they scored 27 points in the second quarter to open a 46-23 lead. Their play was up and down in the second half as they coasted to an easy 71-49 victory. That victory gave them an 11-8 record and a 7-5 league record, good for fourth place. It also assured them of a fairly good seeding for the sectionals.

For the second straight game, Carter Kelly led his team with 24 points. Kelly is one of the top 3-point shooters in the area and he hit five more in this game. Kelly also had six rebounds, three assists and two steals. The other seniors, on senior night, also contributed much to the victory as they have done all year. Connor Ulrich had nine points, four rebounds, one assist and three steals and contributed his usual fine defense. Erik Lenci had five points, one rebound and two steals and TJ Hulser had two points, seven rebounds, one assist and two blocks.

The players coming back and who hope to continue their winning ways next year, had the following stats: Josh Kelly had 16 points, four rebounds and five steals; Sully Ulrich had 15 points, two rebounds, one assist and six steals; Tyler Kearns had three points, one assist and one steal; Shane Hulser had four rebounds, two steals and one block and and Josh Huber had two rebounds and one steal.

The boys then learned from the seeding meeting held the next morning, that they were seeded sixth and scheduled to play a home game against Lyme on Friday, Feb. 17. Lyme came in playing some of its best ball of the year in the later games, only to lose a close game in the Frontier League Playoffs final game.

Before a large crowd, Old Forge was, by far, the more nervous team taking the floor. They seemed to do nothing right–except to try hard–maybe too hard. They could not hit their shots and made foolish errors and their shooting of foul shots, which was a good indicator of how nervous they were, was awful. Way out of character for this team.

They fell behind by a 38-25 score at the half. Finally in the third period, they got a good spurt and cut the lead to only six points and the fans really got excited. But a cool Lyme team led by a ninth grader, Isaiah Wilson, took charge again and ended the game with a convincing 69-54 victory.

Josh Kelly led the Webb team with 19 points. Tyler Kearns had 13 points, Waddie Kalil had six points, Carter Kelly and Sully Ulrich each had five points, TJ Hulser had four points and Shane Hulser had two points. There were no other stats taken in this game.

The team tried their best to win and that is all you can ask of them. They, at times, tried too hard and they had trouble battling their nerves. I know that I am not the only one that thinks that this team had much more success than I expected at the beginning of the season. There was nothing to be ashamed of because they tried hard. When you make the playoffs, it is almost certain that you will lose the last game that you play.

For the seniors especially, it is a hard loss to take. One they will never forget. I know. I can tell you everything about my last game played a few years ago in losing to a large school that we played in Buffalo. After winning the championship, we just couldn’t get by our next game. You never forget it, but you also have fond memories of what got you there. These seniors will do the same and be proud of their season.

Hopes will be high that next year the team can do as well. They have a fine group of players returning and a few players that will have to go up from the jayvee team and if they work hard in the off-season, they can achieve success. But, basketball, more than any other sport, requires a lot of work to fine-tune the many skills needed to play this game successfully. Lets hope they do just that.

Modified Boys Basketball

The boys’ modified basketball team played two home games this past week against Adirondack and Poland.

Wednesday, Feb. 15, Adirondack came to our gym and defeated us, but not before getting a scare from our team. Playing without the services of the injured George Uzdavinis, they still put up a good fight before Adirondack finally put some distance between them in a late rally over a very tired team. The team played well, but they did not shoot well as they missed many layups that could have changed the outcome of the game.

Cedric Barkauskas had five points, two rebounds and one assist; Clifford Donovan had four points and one steal, Ethan Ehrensbeck had four points, seven rebounds, seven blocks and two steals, Brady Payne had one rebound, Porter Kelley had three rebounds and Zach Quinn had two rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Friday, Feb. 17, they hosted Poland and played their best game of the season in posting a very convincing win over Poland, 40-11. The team played as a unit, setting picks for each other and simply played a very good game. It was definitely a team victory as every member of the team scored and contributed in other ways to help the team win the game. Barkauskas had an outstanding game as he led his team with 16 points, his best outing of the season. Barkauskas also had three rebounds, one assist and five steals. Donovan had seven points, one rebound, five assists, two blocks and four steals; Payne had six points, two rebounds, three assists and three steals; Kelley had four points, three rebounds and three steals; Quinn had three points, three rebounds and four steals and Ehrensbeck had four points, two assists, two blocks, two steals and was great on the boards as he came down with 20 rebounds.