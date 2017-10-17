By Dave Clark

For the Express

At the soccer seeding meeting held Sunday, the Old Forge boys team were seeded 11th and will open play against Brookfield at 3 p.m. on Oct. 18. If they win that game, they will play the winner of the Remsen-Manlius Pebble Hill game on Oct. 20.

Keep in mind that these games could change the starting time and even the day played by mutual agreement among the schools. If you plan on attending, verify with the school the exact information on each game before you make the long drive.

The girls soccer team just missed qualifying for the playoffs.